MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), as manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds, today announces the termination of the Desjardins Sustainable American Equity ETF ("DSAE").

DI will terminate the DSAE on or about November 28, 2025 (the "Termination Date"). DI will request the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to de-list units of the DSAE on or about the Termination Date, with all units still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date. Effective November 17, 2025, no further subscriptions for units of the DSAE will be accepted.

Prior to the Termination Date, DI will, to the extent reasonably possible, convert the assets of the DSAE to cash and, after paying or making adequate provision for all of the DSAE's liabilities, as soon as practicable following the Termination Date, distribute the net assets of the DSAE pro rata among unitholders of record of the DSAE.

Further details of the terminations will be mailed to unitholders of the DSAE on or about September 29, 2025. DI will also issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming final details of the termination.

As part of its commitment to offering an optimal range of products to its members and clients, DI conducts an ongoing review of its offerings. Following this strategic analysis, and in the best interest of investors, DI has made the decision to dissolve the DSAE, as it no longer adequately meets their evolving needs.

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $501.3 billion as at June 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks 2025 by Forbes. The organization has more than 57,200 skilled employees. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

As the manager of Desjardins Funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Desjardins Investments Inc. is one of the leading investment fund managers in Canada, with CAN$50.1 billion in assets under management as at June 30, 2025. Desjardins Investments offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadians and stands out in the industry for its roster of internationally recognized fund managers representing more than 20 portfolio management firms around the world. Desjardins Investments is also actively engaged in promoting and encouraging responsible investing in Canada.

Desjardins exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and other fees may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investments inc. is the manager of Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. Desjardins exchange-traded funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, all trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281‑7000 or 1-866‑866‑7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]