MONTREAL, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins has won the title of Canada's Best Principal Protected Issuer, affirming its leadership in principal protected structured products. The award was given by Structured Products Intelligence at the SPi Canada 2025 Awards for Excellence.

This national award comes on the heels of two wins by Desjardins at the SRP Americas 2025 Awards on September 16: Best House, Capital Protection and Best Distributor, Capital Protection. This hat trick is a testament to Desjardins Group's excellence and consistent performance in a highly specialized sector.

"The national and international recognition we've earned is a reflection of our commitment to designing quality investment solutions tailored to the needs of our members and clients," said Benoît Bélanger, Managing Director and Head of Structured Products at Desjardins Investments Inc. "These awards motivate us to continue innovating while ensuring the security and performance of our products."

The award won by Desjardins at the SPi Canada 2025 Awards for Excellence recognizes the top issuer based on its innovation, the diversity of its products, its sales and the performance of its products maturing by March 31, 2025. With these prestigious wins, Desjardins stands out as a key player in principal protected products, both in Canada and in North and South America.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $501.3 billion as at June 30, 2025. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It was also recognized as one of the World's Best Banks in 2025 by Forbes. The organization has more than 57,200 skilled employees. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About the research firm

Structured Products Intelligence (SPi), a division of the WSD Group, is a company based in London, England, that provides market intelligence, reference data and lifecycle information for the structured product industry. SPi awards prizes to Canadian financial institutions that offer structured products.

About structured products

Structured products can be broken down into two categories: market-linked guaranteed investments (MLGIs), also called market-linked GICs in the banking world, and structured notes.

MLGI: This is a term deposit, governed by the Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act, which guarantees capital upon maturity, as well as minimum returns when applicable. The variable portion of the return is linked to market growth. That means this type of guaranteed investment has a higher level of risk than traditional fixed-rate investments. At maturity, depending on how the markets perform, the variable return could be zero. However, any guaranteed interest will still be paid out. There's no way to be sure what the return based on market performance will be until the maturity date. Guaranteed investments are not direct investments in the securities that make up the variable return portion. This means investors are not entitled to the same rights and benefits as shareholders, including the right to receive distributions or dividends, or the right to vote or attend shareholder meetings. The variable return of market-linked guaranteed investments (MLGIs) may be nil at maturity. However, the initial investment and the annual guaranteed return, if any, are still guaranteed at maturity. Investors should read the investment agreement before investing.

Principal protected notes: This is a debt instrument issued by a recognized financial institution (Desjardins) with the initial investment guaranteed at maturity. The return potential is higher than for traditional fixed-income securities, due to the market exposure provided by a diversified reference portfolio made up of company securities or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Notes can also be redeemed at any time under certain conditions.

Non-principal protected notes: This is a debt instrument issued by a recognized financial institution (Desjardins) with no guarantee on the initial investment. Clients benefit from stock market exposure through a diversified reference portfolio, as well as different levels of protection at maturity. The potential return is generally higher than that of principal protected notes to offset the risk of capital loss if the reference portfolio returns fall below a certain level. These notes can also be redeemed at any time under certain conditions.

Investments in principal protected notes may not be suitable for all investors. Important information is contained in the information statement and oral disclosure document for each principal protected note. Documents regarding note issues are provided on the summary page for each issue. Before purchasing investments, investors should read all documents on a specific note issue carefully and discuss the investment's suitability with their investment advisor or dealer representative. The notes can only be purchased in the Canadian jurisdictions where they are legally distributed, and only from people who are registered and authorized to sell them. Investments in these notes carry certain risks. Returns on notes are determined by the change in value of the underlying assets over the course of the term. There may be no return payable to the investor. Returns cannot be determined before maturity and past performance is not indicative of future returns. Some notes may be subject to caps, participation rates or other limits affecting returns. For principal protected notes, the full principal amount is only repaid at maturity.

Investments in non-principal protected notes may not be suitable for all investors. Important information is contained in the base shelf prospectus, prospectus supplement and pricing supplement for each non-principal protected note. Before purchasing investments, investors should read all documents on a specific note issue carefully and discuss the investment's suitability with their investment advisor or dealer representative. The notes can only be purchased in the Canadian jurisdictions where they are legally distributed, and only from people who are registered and authorized to sell them. Investments in these notes carry certain risks. Repayment of the full principal amount is not guaranteed and depends on the performance of the reference portfolio. Investors could lose part or virtually all of their initial investment. Returns on notes are determined by the change in value of the underlying assets over the course of the term. There may be no return payable to the investor. Returns cannot be determined before maturity and past performance is not indicative of future returns. Some notes may be subject to caps, thresholds, participation rates or other features affecting returns.

Neither principal protected notes nor non-principal protected notes are considered insured deposits under Quebec's Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act, the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, or any other deposit insurance plan.

Desjardins®, trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]