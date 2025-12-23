Desjardins announces estimated December 2025 cash distributions for Desjardins ETFs Français

News provided by

Desjardins Group

Dec 23, 2025, 07:45 ET

MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces today the estimated December 2025 cash distributions for the Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of these ETFs on January 8, 2026.

DI expects to issue a press release on or about December 31, 2025 to provide the final cash distributions for all ETFs. The cash distribution per unit may vary between December 23, 2025 and December 31, 2025.

Here is a list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for December 2025 as well as the estimated distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)

 Ticker symbols
(TSX)

Estimated annual
distribution
per unit ($)

Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

DCU

0.0641

Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

DCS

0.0623

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

DCC

0.0816

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

DCG

0.0556

Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

DCBC

0.0828

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

DCP

0.1329

Desjardins Equity ETFs

Desjardins Quebec Equity ETF

DMQC

0.0620

Desjardins Equity Index ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF

DMEC

0.1448

Desjardins American Equity Index ETF

DMEU

0.0704

Desjardins International Equity Index ETF

DMEI

0.1147

Desjardins Emerging Market Equity Index ETF

DMEE

0.0538

Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF

DMID

0.0502

Desjardins Multifactor  Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFC

0.1500

Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFU

-

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFD

0.1500

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFE

0.1026

Desjardins  Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMC

0.1500

Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMU

0.1400

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMD

-

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRME

0.0862

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF

Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

DRFG

0.1500

Desjardins Active ETF

Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRCU

0.0822

Desjardins Alternative ETFs

Desjardins Market Neutral ETF - CA$ Hedged Units

DANC

-

Desjardins Market Neutral ETF - US$ Hedged Units

DANC.U

-1

Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF - CA$ Hedged Units

DAMG

-

Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF - US$ Hedged Units

DAMG.U

-1

Desjardins Global Macro ETF

DGLM

-

1 Denominated in U.S. dollar.

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

Desjardins ETFs Distribution Reinvestment Plan

DI has adopted a distribution reinvestment plan (the "Reinvestment Plan") that came into effect on November 28, 2024 for all Desjardins ETFs that pay cash distributions on a monthly or quarterly basis and are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). For more information about the Desjardins ETFs Reinvestment Plan or a copy of the Plan, visit the manager's website at https://www.fondsdesjardins.com/etf/index.jsp or contact your broker.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $511.9 billion as at September 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks in 2025 by Forbes. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with C$54.5 billion in assets under management as at September 30, 2025. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Desjardins Group

About Desjardins Group Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $511.9 billion as at September 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and...