The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada , Stéphane Perrault, has accepted a request for the voluntary deregistration of the National Citizens Alliance of Canada , effective February 28, 2023 .

A notice of the party's deregistration will be published in the Canada Gazette .

. An updated list of registered political parties is available on Elections Canada's website.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

