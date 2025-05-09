GATINEAU, QC, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that there will be a judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore (Ontario).

Following a validation of the results in the electoral district of Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore, the difference between the two leading candidates was 77 votes.

The recount will be conducted by Justice Ross Macfarlane of the Superior Court of Ontario, district of Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore, and will begin on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 13300 Tecumseh Road East, bureau 222, Tecumseh, Ontario. The results of the recount will be published on Elections Canada's website after the recount is completed.

More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

