OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities announced the departure of Tamara Vrooman from her role as Chairperson of the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB), effective January 27, 2024.

Appointed in 2021, Ms. Vrooman's three-year tenure has been marked by exemplary leadership and steadfast governance. Under her guidance, CIB's portfolio expanded significantly, reaching over 50 investment commitments. This includes 45 projects that have reached financial closure and 36 that are in active construction or operation. Additionally, she played a key role in expanding CIB's mandate to support a low-carbon economy transition and enhancing Indigenous partnerships. Also, her commitment to maintaining a diverse and dynamic Board of Directors has been a cornerstone of her leadership.

In the interim, Jane Bird, a member of the CIB's Board of Directors, will assume responsibility for the oversight of the CIB until a permanent Chairperson is appointed by the Governor in Council. Jane Bird has been a strong member of the Board since the appointment of the inaugural Board in November 2017 and her experience in senior leadership positions and numerous board positions, makes her well-positioned to take on the role during this interim period.

"I am sincerely thankful to Ms. Vrooman for her contributions as Chairperson of the Canada Infrastructure Bank over the past three years and wish her the very best as she continues her role at the Vancouver Airport. Infrastructure plays a critical role in building our country and our economy, and CIB has been instrumental in the federal government's long-term plan for building transformative infrastructure, creating jobs, fostering economic growth, and transitioning to a net-zero future. I look forward to working with Ms. Bird and the Board as we continue to prioritize and execute infrastructure investments across the country."

"I appreciate the opportunity I've had to contribute to the success of the Canada Infrastructure Bank over the last three years, and to have worked with an exceptional management team and Board," said Ms. Vrooman. "Moving forward, I believe the CIB is well positioned to continue to deliver on its mandate of creating partnerships that result in financing for strategic projects in multiple sectors, and delivering the infrastructure required to foster long-term economic growth for Canadians."

CIB is a federal Crown corporation established to ensure Canadians benefit from modern and sustainable infrastructure. By leveraging the capital and expertise of the private sector, CIB helps public dollars go further by investing in revenue-generating infrastructure projects. As a centre of expertise, CIB also provides evidence-based advice to all orders of government through its advisory, research, and data functions.

Working in cooperation with all orders of government and Indigenous and private investor partners, CIB advances infrastructure projects across Canada that make a positive impact for Canadians such as contributing to the country's long-term and sustainable economic growth, supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy, and better connecting communities.

that make a positive impact for Canadians such as contributing to the country's long-term and sustainable economic growth, supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy, and better connecting communities. As of September 30, 2023 , CIB has committed $10.1 billion of its capital to 51 projects, and attracted $9.9 billion in private and institutional investment to support transformative projects across its five priority sectors: public transit, clean power, green infrastructure, broadband, and trade and transportation. Under its Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initiative, the CIB also supports investments in infrastructure projects in partnership with, and for the benefit of, Indigenous communities across its priority sectors.

, CIB has committed $10.1 billion of its capital to 51 projects, and attracted $9.9 billion in private and institutional investment to support transformative projects across its five priority sectors: public transit, clean power, green infrastructure, broadband, and trade and transportation. Under its Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initiative, the CIB also supports investments in infrastructure projects in partnership with, and for the benefit of, Indigenous communities across its priority sectors. As a Crown corporation, the CIB is governed by an independent Board of Directors and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

The CIB's current Board composition includes: Jane Bird (interim chair), Patricia Youzwa , Kimberley Baird , Michael Bernstein , Dave Bronconnier , Michèle Colpron, Bruno Guilmette , Andrée-Lise Méthot, and Poonam Puri .

