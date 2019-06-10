DENSO, Honeywell Partnership Takes Off to Create Electric Propulsion Systems for Urban Air Mobility

– Partnership allows DENSO opportunity to bring world-class automotive technology, design and development capabilities at a mass scale into Urban Air Mobility space-

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 10, 2019 /CNW/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, has partnered with Honeywell (NYSE: HON), a Fortune 100 company and aerospace manufacturer, to develop hybrid-electric and fully-electric propulsion systems for urban air mobility. By converging their automotive and aerospace expertise, DENSO and Honeywell seek to create propulsion systems that make air travel cleaner, quieter, more efficient and easier to maintain.

Urban air mobility is intended to provide more efficient movement of people and things within cities to improve safety and decrease ground traffic. It also offers substantial opportunities in sustainability, as major advancements in materials, generators and motors are making electric-powered flight possible, practical and affordable. Honeywell and DENSO see urban air mobility vehicles as a key component of the future of mobility.

DENSO, a global leader in electrification technology, has decades of experience in developing and producing world-class electrified propulsion units, including traction motors and inverters, at high-mass production volume.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 13 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

