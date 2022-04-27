Denise Man appointed Chief Technology Officer of Alberta Investment Management Corporation

"Generating strong, stable returns for our clients requires AIMCo to stay at the leading edge of financial markets. Data and technology are transforming the investment landscape and automation is transforming businesses in every industry," said Evan Siddall, Chief Executive Officer, AIMCo. "Denise is a true leader who has both the technical expertise and strategic focus to keep us ahead of the curve. We are very proud to welcome Denise as our first Chief Technology Officer."

As Chief Technology Officer, Ms. Man will lead the Business Technology (BT) team to leverage the technology infrastructure of the organization to invest on behalf of our clients more efficiently. Ms. Man and her team will spearhead the development of new products and technologies for AIMCo's 32 pension, endowment and government fund clients that will ultimately generate the best investment returns for decades to come.

"Companies that best realize strategic value from technology know the secret to success is found within a culture that is focused on the client and built on trust, safety, curiosity and collaboration," said Man, incoming Chief Technology Officer, AIMCo. "Under the leadership of Evan Siddall, AIMCo understands the importance of this, while leveraging its use of technology, data, artificial intelligence and analytics throughout the company to ensure the best decision-making ability for its clients. I am thrilled to join AIMCo on this mission."

BIOGRAPHICAL NOTES

Denise Man , Chief Technology Officer

Denise most recently served as Chief Technology Officer at ATB Financial where she was responsible for leading the Technology, Innovation and Engineering team that was accountable for the digitization and modernization of ATB's core technologies, along with innovation under ATB Ventures. Ms. Man believes in investing in people and is focused on client centricity, engineering excellence and building trusted interactions that unleash limitless possibilities for Albertans.

With an enthusiasm for technology and innovation, Ms. Man has worked on artificial intelligence research, the development of the 64-bit Itanium microprocessor, intellectual property licensing, and transformations in delivery and operational capacities. Denise is the proud owner of seven patents and several publications with the US Patent Office.

She is a member of the Mount Royal University Board of Governors and the Board of Directors for the National Music Centre. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of Tua Financial Technologies. She serves as a coach and mentor to others interested in careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) and is committed to people, inclusion, and a safe and healthy workplace.

About Alberta Investment Management Corporation

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than $168 billion of assets under management. AIMCo was established on January 1, 2008, with a mandate to provide superior long-term investment results for its clients. AIMCo operates at arms-length from the Government of Alberta and invests globally on behalf of 32 pension, endowment, and government funds in the Province of Alberta.

For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Alberta Investment Management Corporation

For further information: Media Contact: Dénes Németh, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs, M: 780-932-4013, O: 780-392-3857, E: [email protected]