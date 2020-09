Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group, to speak at Scotiabank Financials Virtual Summit

QUEBEC CITY,, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group, will participate in a virtual fireside chat as part of the Scotiabank Financials Virtual Summit on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 10 am (ET).

The fireside chat will be broadcasted live at https://wsw.com/webcast/bns/iag.to/1711654. Afterward, an audio recording will be available at the same address for 90 days and a corporate presentation will be available on the company's website at ia.ca, under About iA/Investor Relations/Events and Presentations.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

Forward-looking Statements

This news release and the audio recording may contain statements relating to strategies used by iA Financial Group or statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate", and "continue" (or the negative thereof), as well as words such as "objective" or "goal" or other similar words or expressions. Such statements constitute forward–looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information concerning possible or assumed future operating results. These statements are not historical facts; they represent only expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Although iA Financial Group believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions; level of competition and consolidation; changes in laws and regulations including tax laws; liquidity of iA Financial Group including the availability of financing to meet existing financial commitments on their expected maturity dates when required; accuracy of information received from counterparties and the ability of counterparties to meet their obligations; accuracy of accounting policies and actuarial methods used by iA Financial Group; insurance risks including mortality, morbidity, longevity and policyholder behaviour including the occurrence of natural or man made disasters, pandemic diseases (such as the current COVID-19 pandemic) and acts of terrorism.

Additional information about the material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the "Risk Management" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year 2019 and in the "Management of Risks Associated with Financial Instruments" note to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, and elsewhere in iA Financial Group's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available for review at sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements in this news release and in the audio recording reflect iA Financial Group's expectations as of the date of this document. iA Financial Group does not undertake to update or release any revisions to these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

For further information: Investor Relations, Marie-Annick Bonneau, Phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 104287, Email: [email protected]; Public Affairs, Pierre Picard, Phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 101660, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://ia.ca/