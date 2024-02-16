Company surpasses 1 million public sector subscriptions across North America

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Geotab® , a world-leading provider of connected transportation solutions, makes a landmark announcement at Geotab Connect in Las Vegas: the company has reached 1 million subscriptions in the public sector, underscoring the significant and growing demand for public sector transportation analytics.

Demand for Trusted Public Sector Vehicle Data Intelligence Reaches New Milestone For Geotab (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.)

As a trusted partner to over 2,900 Public Sector customers at all agency levels - including GSA Fleet, U.S. Air Force, Natural Resources Canada, the State of California, Ministry of Transportation (Ontario), New York City, and the City of Toronto - this achievement demonstrates the broad trust in Geotab's ability to provide quality data insights to drive enhanced decision making and operating efficiency.

"Reaching 1 million public sector subscriptions is a tremendous milestone for Geotab," said Jean Pilon-Bignell, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Geotab. "This demonstrates not only the significant demand for our advanced telematics and analytics capabilities within government agencies, but also validates our commitment to helping public sector entities navigate their unique operational environments. From local municipalities to federal agencies and departments, our customers trust us to deliver unparalleled insights that drive more effective, sustainable, and safer public services."

Within local, state, provincial and federal agencies where fleet vehicles typically account for a large portion of the annual budget, Geotab's data-driven intelligence proves to be invaluable across different public sector segments including Public Works, Student Transportation, and Public Safety, facilitating capital asset protection, risk mitigation, operating cost reduction, and improvement in accountability and sustainability.

As an organization that puts data protection, privacy and security at the center of its operations, Geotab has achieved FIPS 140-2 validation for its cryptographic library, FedRAMP authorization, and ISO 27001 certification for its telematics platform. These certifications ensure stringent privacy and security measures that exceed industry best practices, thereby crediting Geotab with the capability of offering its services to federal, state, provincial and local government agencies.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

©2024 Geotab Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks property of their respective owners in Canada and other countries. Geotab and the Geotab logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. and/or its affiliates.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Hanna Corrente, Senior Manager, Strategic Communications, [email protected], +1 (905) 208-0355