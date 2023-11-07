The Government of Canada is making investments in British Columbia to refresh public spaces and stimulate local economies

DELTA, BC, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Safe and inclusive public spaces are key to building vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities and attract new visitors, supporting local businesses and boosting economic vitality.

Delta receives $885,000 from the Government of Canada to revitalize Winskill Park and KinVillage Community Centre (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity and Member of Parliament for Delta, announced $885,000 in PacifiCan funding through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund for two public space projects in Delta. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan).

The City of Delta is receiving $750,000 to build a new lawn bowling green at Winskill Park. Project work includes removing the old green and installing a new one, landscaping, and adding lighting and fixtures.

The KinVillage Association is receiving $135,000 to renovate the common areas of the KinVillage Community Centre in Delta, which will provide a safe place for seniors to socialize. Project work includes upgrading the activity room, installing automatic doors, repairing walkways, and adding a patio space.

Projects like these help communities and businesses in British Columbia welcome visitors from near and far, improve community wellbeing, create jobs, and grow the local economy.

Quotes

"These investments in Delta's Winskill Park and KinVillage Community Centre demonstrate how the Government of Canada is helping to boost economic development in communities across British Columbia. Investing in shared public spaces brings communities together and will ensure that cities like Delta thrive well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Today's announcement means more vibrant spaces for Delta residents to enjoy. Both Winskill Park and KinVillage Community Centre will improve accessible spaces. Guests will soon be able to enjoy the upgraded amenities and build on the great sense of community in our neighborhoods. I look forward to Delta residents making use of these newly revitalized spaces."

- The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity and Member of Parliament for Delta

"I am thrilled to see this funding from the federal government which helped us create Winskill Park's new lawn bowling green and fieldhouse. With the support of PacifiCan's Canada Community Revitalization Fund, the City of Delta and the KinVillage Association are creating recreation opportunities for our community to thrive. These projects align perfectly with our commitment to creating spaces that foster recreation, social connection, and promote a healthy lifestyle."

- George V. Harvie, Mayor, City of Delta

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout British Columbia .

. The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) program launched in the summer of 2021.

The CCRF provided $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible.

over two years to regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible. In 2022, PacifiCan opened offices in Kelowna , Cranbrook , Victoria , Campbell River , Prince George , Prince Rupert and Fort St. John , serving businesses and communities across the province.

