Deloitte Unveils Connected Agentic Intelligence in Deloitte Omnia to Advance Audit & Assurance

Empowering teams with a network of AI agents embedded in everyday workflows to support quality and enhance client service.

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Deloitte today announced the launch of a unified agentic intelligence network within Deloitte Omnia, Deloitte's global audit and assurance platform, setting a new standard in how audit and assurance services are delivered.

Omnia's embedded network of intelligent agents is designed to bring new and existing AI agents together under a single framework, so they can work in concert to coordinate and execute workflows. By moving to collaborative, embedded intelligence, the network equips Deloitte's nearly 85,000 Audit & Assurance practitioners worldwide with enhanced insights and deep risk analysis, empowering them to operate with confidence and deliver greater impact amid market complexity.

This release builds on prior AI investments announced by Deloitte in July 2025 to deliver the next generation of AI innovation and reflects Deloitte's continued commitment to a human-led, AI-powered innovation strategy.

Transforming how audit and assurance work gets done

Omnia's new connected agentic intelligence responds to increasingly complex, data-driven client environments by integrating and extending existing AI capabilities within the platform, with additional capabilities expected to build on this foundation over time.

Within Omnia's latest release, some examples of what the AI agents can do include:

Analyzing information to identify potential risk factors;

Providing real-time, context-aware responses to support decision-making, combining advanced technology with Deloitte's world-class people to enhance their professional judgment and insight;

Executing preliminary procedures, including data extraction, evidence analysis, drafting documentation, and developing preliminary conclusions for professionals to review; and

Assisting with evaluating compliance with regulatory and disclosure requirements.

Advancing quality through human-led, AI-powered delivery

Deloitte's Audit & Assurance approach is grounded in the belief that quality and trust are strengthened when professional judgment, critical thinking, and advanced technology work together.

"This week marked an important milestone in Deloitte's global digital transformation journey, with the release of a powerful set of intelligent agentic capabilities within Deloitte Omnia. The future of Audit & Assurance is being shaped by the combination of our exceptional professionals, leveraging advanced technology while maintaining human-led judgment to enhance focus on the areas that matter most--elevate quality, support better decision-making, and increase the value that we deliver to our clients each and every day."

– Matt Welchinski, Managing Partner, Audit & Assurance, Deloitte Canada

Scaling innovation across a global platform

The new embedded network of intelligent agents within Omnia was developed by Deloitte's internal engineering teams and is built to scale as new technologies emerge. AI capabilities are developed in alignment with Deloitte's Trustworthy AI™ framework, embedding governance, controls, and compliance throughout the lifecycle to support responsible and transparent use.

"Deloitte's clients are operating in an environment defined by speed, complexity, and constant change," said Nigel Thomas, Deloitte Global Audit & Assurance Strategy and Digital Change leader. "With Omnia, Deloitte is enabling our professionals to work with clients to deliver an AI advanced audit and help them navigate the change in their business and manage their risks."

Omnia integrates agentic capabilities directly into the platform and leverages Deloitte's proprietary methodology, allowing for consistent application across its global network and engagements.

"Omnia has evolved to become a unified agentic platform where Deloitte's professionals, data, methodology, and AI work together," said Will Bible, Deloitte Global Audit & Assurance Digital Products leader. "Our technology absorbs time-intensive workstreams, elevating critical thinking and analysis. This is only the beginning."

Positioned for the future of audit and assurance

The latest launch of agentic intelligence within Omnia builds on more than a decade of investment and is a critical achievement in Deloitte's ongoing audit and assurance AI strategy.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, Deloitte continues to drive innovation across its Audit & Assurance offerings. This includes services within our AI Assurance offering to assess and advise on governance, for organizations' AI controls, outputs, data integrity, and model performance as they prepare for independent, evidence-based evaluations and work to drive trust.

Investing in upskilling for an AI-enabled future

Deloitte is investing in upskilling its workforce and building AI fluency through initiatives such as the Deloitte AI Academy™ and Scout, an AI-driven learning assistant that helps professionals find personalized learning opportunities. Omnia's new agentic intelligence also includes "tutor mode" for Deloitte's Audit & Assurance professionals that can provide on-demand micro-training in the context of the work being performed.

By combining technology innovation with talent development, Deloitte is enabling its professionals to supervise, validate, and work alongside AI to deliver high-quality, scalable outcomes.

Deloitte's Audit & Assurance AI leadership

Deloitte delivers responsible, tested, human-led, AI-powered innovations, addressing complex challenges with practical, trusted solutions. Deloitte's AI-enabled offerings, combined with extensive industry, domain, and regulatory experience, can transform financial complexity into strategic clarity. Our approach is grounded in quality, integrity, and transparency.

For more information about Omnia, please click here.

About Deloitte Canada

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Deloitte provides industry-leading consulting, audit and assurance, tax, advisory and managed services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. We bring together world-class capabilities, insights, and services to address clients' most complex business challenges.

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SOURCE Deloitte Canada

Media Contact: Deloitte Canada, Katie Watkins, [email protected], +1 (416) 933-4538