Deloitte Canada survey finds Canadian organizations are seeing AI returns, but may be measuring value too narrowly

Senior Canadian leaders report strong AI adoption and productivity gains, but many still measure AI's impact through efficiency and cost savings rather than broader business outcomes

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- A new Deloitte Canada survey of senior leaders finds Canadian organizations are seeing measurable returns from AI, but many may be limiting its long-term impact by focusing on the most visible gains rather than broader measures of business value. While 88% of leaders are confident they can measure AI return on investment and 90% report positive productivity impacts over the past 12 months, the most common indicators of ROI remain productivity gains and cost savings. Fewer leaders point to broader business outcomes such as revenue growth or risk reduction, suggesting many organizations may be capturing AI's most immediate benefits without yet unlocking its full strategic value.

"Most organizations are still measuring the easiest value, not the most important value," said Nihar Dalmia, Partner in AI & Data, Deloitte Canada. "Productivity and cost savings matter, but they are only the first layer. The leaders seeing more differentiated outcomes are expanding how AI value is measured to include revenue growth, faster decision-making, better customer experiences and news ways of working."

Focus remains on incremental gains as organizations look to scale value

While AI is now widely deployed, organizations may still be taking an incremental approach to how it is applied. Operations ranks as the top function for realized AI value today (57%), suggesting many organizations are focusing on improving existing processes rather than rethinking how work is done across the enterprise.

"Most leaders are still taking an incremental approach to AI because it's the path of least resistance," said Jas Jaaj, Global AI Markets, Ecosystems & Alliances Leader, Deloitte Canada. "The step change comes when organizations expand their focus beyond efficiency and rethink how work gets done end-to-end."

Confidence in AI is high, but visibility across usage may be limited

Canadian leaders report strong confidence in their AI environments, with 95% expressing confidence in compliance and 94% in internally developed systems.

At the same time, many organizations acknowledge they may not have full visibility into how AI is being used across their business. Nearly two-thirds (64%) estimate that at least 11% of AI activity occurs outside approved or governed tools.

"What stands out is that trust itself isn't really the issue anymore," said Dalmia. "The bigger challenge is visibility and control. The conversation is shifting from 'Can we trust AI?' to 'How do we ensure accountability at scale without slowing innovation?' As use continues to expand, organizations will need to strengthen how they track, govern, and understand AI activity across the enterprise."

Support for AI sovereignty is also clear among Canadian leaders surveyed, with 96% saying it is important that AI technologies are developed, hosted, and governed under Canadian laws.

Data and systems remain key constraints to unlocking greater value

As organizations look to move beyond initial gains, data quality (59%) and legacy system integration (51%) remain the most commonly cited barriers. At the same time, better data (45%) is seen as the single biggest accelerator of stronger outcomes.

Leaders are continuing to invest, with 86% planning to increase AI upskilling, and 92% reporting that employees view AI's impact positively.

"The leaders who are unlocking value aren't waiting for perfect data," said Dalmia. "They're getting disciplined, focusing not just on individual use cases, but on the future of their businesses and individual functions with AI, as well as improving the data and systems that matter most for those priorities. Beyond data, the bigger challenge is coordination; how people, processes, and AI come together in practice. That's where organizations start to see more meaningful change."

Survey methodology

The findings are based on a Deloitte Canada survey of 300 senior leaders from organizations across Canada conducted between March 9 and 18, 2026. Respondents represented a range of industries, regions, and organization sizes, with most working at organizations generating more than $100 million in annual revenue.

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