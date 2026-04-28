This acquisition is creating an industry-leading platform to help clients plan, build, and operate complex real estate and infrastructure assets with greater certainty.

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada today announced the acquisition of Tjene Corp., a Toronto-based infrastructure and real estate technology consultancy specializing in integrated systems for real estate, infrastructure, capital projects, and the built environment. This strategic investment strengthens Deloitte's Infrastructure and Real Estate (I&RE) advisory business by expanding its innovative technology capabilities and enabling the firm to deliver end-to-end solutions for clients across the full I&RE lifecycle, from infrastructure programs and capital project delivery through to ongoing real estate and workplace operations.

"Canada is calling for a significant wave of investment across infrastructure, capital projects, and real estate," said Anthony Viel, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte Canada. "Integrating Tjene's technology expertise and talent enables us to help our clients scale with confidence, improve certainty across major initiatives, and work towards futureproofing their organizations in a rapidly changing environment."

Organizations are facing increasing complexity driven by digital transformation, evolving workforce models, and heightened expectations around performance and resilience. As development activity accelerates to help grow the economy, technology is becoming increasingly central to manage I&RE programs. Deloitte's acquisition of Tjene expands its capabilities in Integrated Workplace Management Systems and digital capital project services across Canada.

"Recognized for our innovative approach, Tjene brings deep knowledge in asset centric platforms, digital project delivery, and data driven insights, grounded in industry leading practices and globally recognized standards." said Calvin Yoa, Chief Executive Officer, Tjene Corp. "By bringing together our robust technology and forward-thinking mindset with Deloitte's market leadership and national scale, we are redefining what it means to be a leader in this space."

Deloitte Canada's I&RE advisory business works with industry and government leaders across various sectors to support the planning, development, maintenance, and transformation of I&RE assets. The practice has guided numerous large-scale initiatives, enabling businesses, governments, and policymakers to address today's challenges and prepare for future needs.

About Deloitte Canada

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Deloitte provides industry-leading consulting, audit and assurance, tax, advisory and managed services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. We bring together world-class capabilities, insights, and services to address clients' most complex business challenges.

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SOURCE Deloitte Canada

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