More than 500 privately owned and managed Canadian companies recognized for business excellence.

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - At a time when Canadian businesses are navigating, global economic uncertainty, talent shortages, and rapid technological disruption, Deloitte Canada today announced the 505 winners of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2026. Together, these winners employ more than 571,000 Canadians and generate nearly $300 billion in revenue, highlighting the significant role they play in driving economic activity in the Canadian the economy.

Canadian Businesses Built to Lead: Announcing Canada’s Best Managed Companies (CNW Group/Deloitte Canada)

"With representation from coast to coast, Canada's Best Managed Companies are a part of the backbone of Canada's economy," said Ruby Williams, national co‑leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies and partner, Deloitt e Private. "This year's winners have built businesses that lead, setting higher standards, creating enduring impact, and inspiring our business community as a whole to reach further."

The winners span across all major sectors with strong representation in consumer industries, energy and industrials, financial services, life sciences and health care. This breadth shows that Canada's economic momentum extends well beyond any single sector. Additionally, with more than half being family‑owned, these companies also reflect the entrepreneurial spirit that's deeply rooted in communities across the country.

What distinguishes this year's cohort is how they are choosing to grow in a shifting landscape. Nearly 80% are doubling down on organic growth, with the majority of organizations indicating strong domestic expansion plans (70%), strategic partnerships (68%), and M&A (66%). Further, international expansion is material but more selective (40%)--signalling a "Canada‑first, adjacent bets second" approach as companies contend with global volatility. International markets remain an important opportunity that companies could lean into to support future growth.

Talent remains the single biggest barrier, with 66% of winners reporting that they are struggling to attract and retain the people they need to grow. Companies also point to cost pressures, regulatory complexity, cyber risk, and aging IT infrastructure as factors threatening competitiveness. Yet despite these constraints, companies are still directing investment toward the capabilities that will strengthen their future competitiveness, prioritizing operational excellence (78%), advanced technology such as GenAI and automation (74%) and workforce innovation (73%), along with continued focus on DEI (51%) and R&D (47%).

"These strategies show a cohort that is leaning into change rather than bracing against it, making them future-ready in a time of uncertainty" said Derrick Dempster, national co‑leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies and partner, Deloitte Private. "Canada's Best Managed companies are transforming faster, modernizing more aggressively, and setting higher standards for what Canadian business leadership can look like."

Best Managed companies are leading from the front to build a stronger, more diverse, sustainable, and resilient business community. Through the Best Managed program, these leaders come together around a shared purpose to help grow and strengthen the Canadian economy. Now spanning more than 40 countries and 1,400 companies globally, Canada's Best Managed remains rooted in Canada and continues to shine a spotlight on the private‑sector leaders who drive national growth, create jobs, and push the boundaries of what's possible.

The full list of 2026 winners is available at www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Deloitte Canada

At Deloitte, our Purpose is to make an impact that matters. We exist to inspire and help our people, organizations, communities, and countries to thrive. Our work underpins a prosperous society where people can find meaning and opportunity. It builds consumer and business confidence, empowers organizations to find imaginative ways of deploying capital, enables fair, trusted, and functioning social and economic institutions, and allows our friends, families, and communities to enjoy the quality of life that comes with a sustainable future. And as the largest Canadian-owned and operated professional services firm in our country, we are proud to work alongside our clients to make a positive impact for all Canadians.

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SOURCE Deloitte Canada