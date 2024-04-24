Deloitte Canada named one of the 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Canada

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is recognized as #3 on this year's Best Workplaces™ in Canada List.

Deloitte's purpose is to make an impact that matters by addressing pressing challenges facing society today; existing to inspire people and organizations to thrive by building a better future. This serves as recognition of the firm's commitment to our people and to fostering an inclusive environment.

"We bring talented people together and provide them the platform to be purposeful and their best versions of themselves," says Anthony Viel, CEO, Deloitte Canada. "United by shared values built on caring for each other, inclusion, integrity, leading and impact, our people inspire and drive impacts that matter in service to others, our clients and communities."

Our Talent Value Proposition is our promise to our people—a commitment we make to provide our professionals with purposeful work, growth opportunities, and flexibility.

"We deliver a market-leading talent brand and experience by putting people at the centre of all we do. At every stage of our people's career journey, from the first touch in high school through to retirement, we bring their potential to life," said Pascal Occean, Chief Culture and People Officer at Deloitte Canada. "This includes opportunities for skills development and career advancement, investment in wellbeing, the feeling of being included, and a connection to a shared purpose."

This is Deloitte's 12th time on the list, up from #9 in 2023, #11 in 2022, #36 in 2020. The list ranks top employers based on a holistic set of criteria, which measure the behaviors that create an exceptional employee culture, a high-trust environment, and a fair and equal workplace.

The 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven and represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations.

This study offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. This year's list captures the experience and sentiment of 330,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 600,000 Canadian employees. This list, and related stories, will appear in a Special National Report on April 26, 2024, in The Globe and Mail.

To find out more about Great Place To Work®, check out www.greatplacetowork.ca

