MIRABEL, QC, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) receives modern, mission-ready capabilities through the Strategic Tanker Transport Capability (STTC) project. As part of this effort, Canada is investing in the long-term operational readiness of the new CC‑330 Husky fleet. This includes providing the in‑service support required to ensure the aircraft's readiness and effectiveness while strengthening Canada's aerospace and defence industry.

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced that the Defence Investment Agency (DIA) has awarded three long-term support contracts for the CC-330 Husky fleet. Two contracts were awarded to L3Harris MAS Inc. for maintenance and materiel support, and a third contract was awarded to Airbus Defence and Space S.A. for original manufacturer support services.

With a combined initial value of approximately $1.5 billion, the contracts provide specialized engineering, in-service support, repair and overhaul, and material management services to keep the CC-330 Husky fleet operational throughout its service life. These investments contribute to Canada achieving NATO's 2% defence spending target, ensuring the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) continue to receive the modern, mission‑ready capabilities they need.

These contracts include the work required to keep the aircraft safe, reliable and mission‑ready, including: routine heavy maintenance, regulatory and airworthiness compliance, spare parts management and specialized engineering support. This work is essential to preserving the fleet's operational relevance and long-term availability. The three contracts directly have the potential to create and maintain 720 jobs in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta, as well as contribute $90 million annually to Canada's gross domestic product (GDP). Beyond this, Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy applies to these contracts and will deliver economic value for Canadians through the creation of high-value jobs, innovation and economic growth in Canada.

These investments align with Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy, strengthening domestic industrial growth, ensuring Canada's aerospace and defence sectors can sustain key military capabilities and creating good-paying jobs for the future.

Quotes

"These contracts reflect our commitment to delivering timely and effective procurements that strengthen Canada's aerospace sector, while ensuring the Royal Canadian Air Force has the modern and reliable capabilities it needs. By investing in Canadian industry and partnering with trusted allies, we are building a stronger, more resilient defence supply chain for the future."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"The Strategic Tanker Transport Capability project is delivering the aircraft the Royal Canadian Air Force requires to operate with reach and effectiveness at home and abroad. These long-term support contracts will ensure Canada's CC-330 Husky fleet remains mission-ready and available to respond to evolving threats, safeguard our sovereignty, and uphold Canada's enduring commitments to our allies--whenever and wherever required."

The Honourable David J. McGuinty

Minister of National Defence

"These contracts reflect exactly what our Defence Industrial Strategy is designed to achieve: strengthening Canada's industrial base, delivering critical capabilities for our brave women and men, and providing real economic benefits for Canadians. Through the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, our government is ensuring that every defence dollar spent supports Canadian jobs, drives innovation and strengthens our aerospace and defence sector. By working with industry, we are creating new opportunities for Canadian workers and positioning our companies to lead in a rapidly evolving world."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly

Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"The Defence Investment Agency is delivering on its commitment to provide the Royal Canadian Air Force with modern, mission-ready capabilities. These contract awards will strengthen Canada's aerospace sector, create good-paying jobs, and ensure the CC-330 Husky fleet receives the engineering and sustainment services it needs to remain operational. By investing in Canadian industry and partnering with trusted allies, we are building a stronger, more resilient defence supply chain for the future."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

"The in-service support contracts announced today will ensure the RCAF can maintain its strategic tanker and transport capabilities, keeping us operationally ready and strengthening our ability to project Canadian air power across Canada and in support of our commitments under NORAD and NATO. The Strategic Tanker Transport Capability project will provide the Canadian Armed Forces with an expanded tanker fleet allowing for additional autonomy on operations."

Lieutenant-General Jamie Speiser-Blanchet

Commander, Royal Canadian Air Force

"Our work will enhance Canada's readiness for global challenges by enhancing the Royal Canadian Air Force's ability to conduct in-flight refueling, strategic transport, medical evacuations and other critical missions. This award extends our commitment to delivering innovative and reliable solutions through the efforts of our 1,000 Canadian employees to meet Canada's defence needs."

Ugo Paniconi

General Manager, MAS, L3Harris

"Airbus is a proud partner of the Government of Canada, with a local presence for over 40 years and 5,100 employees across the country. We have supported the Canadian Armed Forces for several decades and are pleased not only to have expanded our partnership in 2023 with the acquisition of nine transport and refueling aircraft, but also to be collaborating on the maintenance of our platforms. The CC-330 Husky will be a key strategic asset for the Royal Canadian Air Force. Airbus is proud to work with its partners to ensure that Canada can fulfill its commitments to NORAD, NATO, and the international community."

Jean-François Godbout

Managing Director, Airbus Defence and Space Canada Inc.

Quick facts

Through the STTC project, the Government of Canada is replacing the aging CC-150 Polaris fleet with a modern fleet of aircraft, the CC-330 Husky fleet, which will provide the RCAF with increased flexibility to fulfill a variety of air mobility missions, including air-to-air refueling, passenger transport, aeromedical evacuation and strategic transport.

In June 2023, the Government of Canada awarded a $3.6-billion contract to Airbus Defence and Space S.A. for a fleet of nine aircraft. This included the acquisition of four new Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft and the conversion of five used A330‑200 aircraft.

A total of five used and four new aircraft will be procured, with deliveries of the full MRTT capability beginning in 2027 following conversion by Airbus Defence and Space S.A. in Spain.

The three contracts announced today are broken down as follows:

A contract with an initial value of $735 million (including taxes) was competitively awarded to L3Harris MAS Inc. to support maintenance and airworthiness management activities for the fleet for an initial period of 10 years.

A second contract with an initial value of $366 million (including taxes) was also competitively awarded to L3Harris MAS Inc. to provide materiel support over the operational life of the fleet and includes repair and overhaul work, as well as supply chain management services. This contract is for an initial period of seven years.

A third contract with an initial value of $374 million (including taxes) was awarded non ‑ competitively to Airbus Defence and Space S.A., the original equipment manufacturer of the A330 MRTT, to provide manufacturer-specific engineering and airworthiness support for the fleet for an initial period of 10 years.

competitively to Airbus Defence and Space S.A., the original equipment manufacturer of the A330 MRTT, to provide manufacturer-specific engineering and airworthiness support for the fleet for an initial period of 10 years. The STTC project supports Security, Sovereignty, Prosperity, outlined in Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy, by sustaining high‑skilled jobs, and strengthening in‑Canada maintenance, repair and overhaul and in‑service support capabilities critical to military readiness.

Through the application of the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, the combined L3Harris MAS maintenance and material contracts have the potential to contribute almost $70 million annually in GDP and create or maintain over 550 jobs annually to the Canadian economy. Similarly, the Airbus Defence and Space contract has the potential to contribute over $20 million annually in GDP and create or maintain 170 jobs annually to the Canadian economy over the 10-year contract period.

On October 2, 2025, the Prime Minister announced the creation of the DIA. This new special operating agency was established to strengthen Canada's defence procurement system. It marks a major advancement in modernizing the process, aimed at rebuilding, rearming and reinvesting in the CAF to address evolving global threats and meet operational requirements.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Contacts: Leela Polushin, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Joël Lightbound, [email protected]; Mujtaba Hussain, Press Secretary and Issues Manager, Office of the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director of Media Relations, Office of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]