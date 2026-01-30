LONDON, ON, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Defeat Duchenne Canada (DDC) is proud to mark 30 years of funding research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy by announcing a major milestone: the organization has now surpassed $20 million invested in Duchenne research. These investments are advancing progress toward improved treatment, care, and a future without Duchenne.

Announced during its annual Research Grant Announcement on January 29, Defeat Duchenne Canada, the country's only national charity solely dedicated to ending Duchenne, committed $625,000 in new funding awarded to three innovative research projects over the next two years. These projects were selected through a rigorous peer and family review process for their potential to deliver meaningful impact for individuals and families living with Duchenne.

The newly funded projects include:

Non-Viral Gene Therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, led by Dr. Jim Dowling (University of Pennsylvania), exploring innovative approaches to addressing the genetic root of Duchenne. Youth Helping Youth: Dissemination of a User-Informed Bullying Resource for Youth with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, led by Dr. Laura McAdam (Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, Toronto), focused on psychosocial wellbeing and peer support. Does Vamorolone Delay Cardiac Disease and Rescue Puberty in DMD?, led by Dr. Christopher Spurney (Children's National Medical Center, Washington, DC), examining critical questions related to long-term health outcomes and quality of life.

All research funded by DDC is made possible through the generosity and commitment of donors, fundraisers, families, and partners across the Canadian Duchenne community.

"Reaching this $20 million milestone is a testament to three decades of collective belief in research as the path forward. As we look ahead, our next research granting cycle will launch this spring, and we are excited to see what novel proposals come our way that will improve the lives of those living with Duchenne," said Jennifer DiRaimo, National Director of Research and Education of DDC

Defeat Duchenne Canada's research investments span from early discovery to clinical and psychosocial research, and they are guided by expert scientific review alongside lived family experience.

"As a Duchenne parent, research is hope in action," said Nicola Worsfold, Executive Director of DDC. "Surpassing this $20 million milestone in research funding is a shared celebration for our community and a powerful reflection of what we can achieve together. We are united in accelerating scientific progress in pursuit of better futures for our loved ones. To our donors, families, healthcare providers, and researchers, thank you. Every breakthrough we strive for is built upon your investment, curiosity, and partnership."

Since its founding in 1995, Defeat Duchenne Canada has funded more than 80 research projects, contributing to global advances in understanding and treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy. As the organization enters its next decade of impact, it remains committed to ensuring that scientific progress translates into equitable access, improved care, and meaningful outcomes for all Canadians affected by Duchenne.

Learn more at defeatduchenne.ca

About Defeat Duchenne Canada

Defeat Duchenne Canada is Canada's leading charity in the fight to defeat Duchenne muscular dystrophy – the most common fatal genetic disease diagnosed in childhood. Affecting approximately 1 in every 5,000 boys in Canada, Duchenne gradually weakens the body's muscles and ultimately leads to the deterioration of vital organs, such as the heart and lungs. DDC supports patients, families, and caregivers living with Duchenne and funds the most promising research to improve the lives of boys and young men.

SOURCE Defeat Duchenne Canada

Contact for questions or comments: Bobbi Vasher, National Director of Marketing and Communications, 519-645-8855 ext. 222, [email protected]