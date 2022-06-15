Defeat Duchenne Canada (formerly Jesse's Journey) has been Canada's largest funder of Duchenne research for more than 27 years.

Thousands of families are in a race against time to find a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy - the most common fatal genetic disease diagnosed in childhood.

LONDON, ON, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Defeat Duchenne Canada, Canada's leader in Duchenne muscular dystrophy-funded research, is proud to announce that it will grant $1.14M toward three promising research projects this year – making the total awarded over its 27-year history $16M.

One in every 5,000 boys is born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the most common fatal form of muscular dystrophy. This condition is relentless. It slowly weakens the body's muscles, deteriorating the function of vital organs and ultimately - shortening their life. Although there are medical treatments in current clinical trials aimed at slowing disease progression, there is no cure.

"Research is the road to hope for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, but this future can only be achieved through collaboration with our scientific community. We have proudly funded 56 projects from world-renowned researchers focused on discovering investigational treatments to improve the health and quality of life of children and young adults living with Duchenne," shares Nicola Worsfold, National Vice President of Research, Defeat Duchenne Canada.

The three new projects will enter a three-year agreement with Defeat Duchenne Canada, joining six other research projects currently in years two and three of their funding. "We do not receive any government assistance and rely solely on donations to invest in the most promising research to improve the quality of life for people living with Duchenne and ultimately get us to a cure," Worsfold concludes.

The pipeline of potential treatments for this life-shortening disease has never been so full of promise. Learn more about this year's research grant recipients and their transformational work here: defeatduchenne.ca/research-we-fund.

Video resource: 2022 Research Grant Announcement

About Defeat Duchenne Canada

Defeat Duchenne Canada is the country's only national charity dedicated to ending Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Our goal is to provide leadership in research, advocacy and support to ensure our boys can live long and active lives.

www.defeatduchenne.ca

