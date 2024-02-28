Deep Space Healthcare Challenge winner: Addressing medical emergencies in space and on Earth

LONGUEUIL, QC, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a competition spanning over two years, the winner of the Deep Space Healthcare Challenge, run by the Canadian Space Agency and the Privy Council Office's Impact Canada, has been selected. Montreal-based MD Applications will receive $500,000 in grant funding as the grand prize winner. Their EZResus solution is already helping save lives on Earth and holds great potential for diagnosis and medical emergencies in space.

EZResus is an application that streamlines the information needed by emergency personnel in the critical first hour of resuscitation: from diagnosis to required drug dosage and equipment. During the final demonstration to the jury, the team proved how complex calculations and interventions can become increasingly challenging under the pressure of a life-threatening situation.

The Deep Space Healthcare Challenge was created to support healthcare needs of astronauts in space and, in turn, people living in remote communities. Members of the jury were impressed by the quality of the projects presented by all five finalists, which highlighted the innovative spirit of the Canadian medical technology sector. These solutions could contribute in a meaningful way to medical detection and diagnosis and pave the way for contributions to future human space exploration missions.

"Tending to the health of astronauts is one of the biggest challenges that we face while we prepare to send humans further in space. With the Deep Space Healthcare Challenge, we called on Canada's vibrant medical technology sector to explore new ways of contributing to humanity's return to the Moon and the future of deep-space exploration. Space healthcare innovations also provide an opportunity to address current challenges of medically isolated populations in Canada."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

The Deep Space Healthcare Challenge launched in November 2021 and received 108 applications. Twenty teams were selected as semi-finalists and were invited to develop a proof-of-concept of their solution. Five finalists were selected in April 2023 to refine their designs and prepare for final testing in a simulated environment.

and received 108 applications. Twenty teams were selected as semi-finalists and were invited to develop a proof-of-concept of their solution. Five finalists were selected in to refine their designs and prepare for final testing in a simulated environment. The other Deep Space Healthcare Challenge finalists were: Centre for Surgical Invention and Innovation ( Ontario ): autonomous and tele-operable medical robot for screening, diagnosis, treatment of early cancers and other interventions IndigenousTech.ai ( Ontario ): autonomous AI-driven software and an imaging device attachable to a smartphone for remote monitoring and diagnosis of skin conditions Luxsonic ( Saskatchewan ): SieVRt Cardiac, an extended reality platform for remote radiology and the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiovascular disease Neursantys Inc. ( Alberta ): NEURVESTA , a wearable device that enables remote detection and correction of neurovestibular and sensorimotor disruptions caused by aging, injuries, disease, and exposure to microgravity environments

Indigenous Services Canada and National Research Council-Industrial Research Assistance Program supported the Challenge by providing invaluable insights into the needs of remote communities and about innovation in the healthcare market in Canada .

