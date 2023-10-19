MONTRÉAL, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ -- Deep Sky , a Montreal-based carbon removal project developer, today announced that Jason Vanderheyden has joined the company as Vice President, Government Affairs and Public Policy. Jason brings more than 15 years of experience as a leader in government affairs, public policy development, business development and strategic partnerships. In his new role, Jason will build Deep Sky's government relations team, ensuring Deep Sky is a partner to policymakers on growing the carbon removal sector.

Most recently, Jason led business development at a hyper growth tech startup. Prior to that, he held various leadership roles in strategic partnerships and government affairs at some of the world's leading medical technology companies including Becton Dickinson, Medtronic and General Electric. Before working in the medtech sector, Jason built and led government affairs teams at Toyota Canada and with two national industry associations.

Jason has worked across a number of highly regulated industries including healthcare, automotive, financial services and technology. He has an exceptional track record of working collaboratively with governments on complex policy issues. Currently a Board Director at Research Canada which advocates on behalf of Canada's academic health research community, he has also published on public policy issues related to innovation and public sector procurement.

"Climate is arguably the single most critical public health issue," said Jason Vanderheyden, Deep Sky Vice President, Government Affairs and Public Policy. "For me, this is one of humanity's biggest challenges and being able to drive public policy to help us address this issue is meaningful for me and our future generations. I look forward to ensuring that governments have best-in-class legislative and regulatory frameworks to drive economic growth for carbon removal."

"At Deep Sky, we're working closely with government officials to bolster frameworks that ensure Canada becomes the world leader in carbon removal," said Damien Steel, Deep Sky CEO. "This thoughtful work requires a seasoned pro who has navigated complex policy issues. With Jason on the team, we're more confident than ever that we have the players needed to help reverse climate change."

Deep Sky is working to build large-scale carbon removal and storage infrastructure in Canada. As a project developer, the company is bringing together the most promising direct air and ocean capture technologies to deliver the largest supply of high quality carbon credits to the market. Powered by renewable energy, Deep Sky's facilities are strategically located in Quebec, a region with an abundance of hydroelectric power, immense wind power potential and a vast territory with the rich geological makeup required for carbon capture.

About Deep Sky:

Montreal-based Deep Sky is building the world's first gigaton-scale carbon capture company, aiming to remove billions of tons of carbon from the atmosphere and permanently store it underground. Deep Sky brings together the most promising direct air and ocean carbon capture companies under one roof to bring the largest supply of high quality carbon credits to the market and commercialize carbon removal and storage solutions like never before. For more information, visit: www.deepskyclimate.com .

SOURCE Deep Sky

For further information: Brooks Wallace, Deep Sky, [email protected]