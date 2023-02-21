Decisive Dividend Corporation Recognized as Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

KELOWNA, BC, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Decisive Dividend Corporation (TSXV: DE) (the "Corporation" or "Decisive") is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top performing companies from the past year on the TSXV, ranking firms across five sectors: energy, mining, clean technology and life sciences, diversified industries, and technology. The annual ranking is based on each firm's performance across three key indicators: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume.

More detailed results on the 2023 TSX Venture 50 and a video highlighting Decisive can be found at: www.tsx.com/Venture50.

Jeff Schellenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Decisive, noted:

"We are extremely proud to have earned a TSX Venture 50 ranking, out of over 1,700 TSXV listed issuers. This ranking culminates a very successful year at Decisive, during which we acquired two new portfolio businesses, strengthened our balance sheet, achieved record operating results, and returned our monthly dividend to pre-pandemic levels. With our active and growing pipeline of attractive acquisition opportunities, the strengthening nature of the leadership group in our organization and our focus on sustainable dividend growth, we believe the best is yet to come for Decisive and look forward to continuing our growth trajectory in 2023."

About Decisive Dividend Corporation

Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company, focused on opportunities in manufacturing. The Corporation's purpose is to be the sought-out choice for exiting legacy-minded business owners, while supporting the long-term success of the businesses acquired, and through that, creating sustainable and growing shareholder returns. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established, high quality manufacturing companies that have a sustainable competitive advantage, a focus on non-discretionary products, steady cash flows, growth potential and established, strong leadership.

