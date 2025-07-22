Decisive Dividend Corporation Announces Two Strategic Tuck-in Acquisitions

KELOWNA, BC, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Decisive Dividend Corporation (TSXV: DE) (the "Corporation" or "Decisive") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned United Kingdom based subsidiary, Techbelt Ltd. ("Techbelt"), has completed two strategic tuck-in acquisitions. Techbelt has acquired Blackburn Conveyor Systems ("Blackburn") as well as the assets of NK Technics' United Kingdom based conveyor belt business ("NK"), for aggregate cash consideration of $0.8 million, from arm's length parties.

These acquisitions allow Techbelt to expand its polyurethane ("PU") and polyvinyl chloride ("PVC") belting products, diversifying its product suite, while also adding conveyor fabrication and servicing capabilities to its business offering. These acquisitions strengthen Techbelt's ability to serve its existing customers with PU and PVC products and complementary conveyor system fabrication and servicing, as well as expand into a broader range of industries and applications. In addition, the acquisitions provide additional space, equipment and people to meet the strong demand from Techbelt's growing customer base while continuing to service the customers of Blackburn and NK.

Simon Sparkes, Managing Director of Techbelt, noted:

"I wish Peter Hicks of Blackburn and his team a very warm welcome to Techbelt and the wider Decisive group of companies. Blackburn is a fantastic company with a strong reputation for high quality products and exceptional levels of service. This strategic acquisition, coupled with the acquired assets of NK will add specific engineering capabilities to our United Kingdom portfolio with greater upsides for our customers."

Jeff Schellenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Decisive, noted:

"These two acquisitions are great additions to Techbelt, with the additional capabilities and customers Blackburn and NK provide building on a business that has performed very well post-acquisition. These acquisitions are aligned with our focus of acquiring within the industry verticals we have previously invested in. We also have the benefit of plugging these two businesses into Techbelt's high-performing leadership team, lead by Simon, an approach that will fast-forward integration in a customer-focused way for the benefit of Decisive shareholders.

Additionally, we continue to see a strong flow of acquisition opportunities within our existing five focused business verticals as we execute on our strong pipeline of acquisition prospects. Further, the increase in the available capacity we have under our credit facilities as well as the cost of capital improvement from a significantly improved payout ratio, which demonstrates the sustainability of our dividend, can support the financing necessary for further acquisition activity. We look forward to providing further updates to our shareholders as our M&A program unfolds."

