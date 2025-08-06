Decisive Dividend Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

KELOWNA, BC, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Decisive Dividend Corporation (TSX-V: DE) (the "Company" or "Decisive") today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights of the Company's financial performance in Q2 2025 include the following:

Decisive and its diversified portfolio of manufacturing businesses delivered strong operating results in Q2 2025, which was the strongest second quarter in the Company's history.

Consolidated sales increased 26% to $36.3 million in Q2 2025, bringing first half 2025 sales to a record $75.4 million , 30% higher than the same period in 2024, with year-to-date sales increases throughout the portfolio.

in Q2 2025, bringing first half 2025 sales to a record , 30% higher than the same period in 2024, with year-to-date sales increases throughout the portfolio. Decisive generated $5.3 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in Q2 2025, an increase of 56% relative to Q2 2024, bringing first half 2025 Adjusted EBITDA* to $12.3 million , 67% higher than the same period in 2024.

in Adjusted EBITDA* in Q2 2025, an increase of 56% relative to Q2 2024, bringing first half 2025 Adjusted EBITDA* to , 67% higher than the same period in 2024. Decisive generated $2.8 million in Free Cash Flow less Maintenance Capital* in Q2 2025, an increase of 131% relative to Q2 2024, bringing first half 2025 Free Cash Flow less Maintenance Capital* to $6.4 million , 129% higher than the same period in 2024. This dramatic improvement drove the trailing twelve-month dividend payout ratio down to 74% in Q2 2025, from 96% in Q4 2024.

in Free Cash Flow less Maintenance Capital* in Q2 2025, an increase of 131% relative to Q2 2024, bringing first half 2025 Free Cash Flow less Maintenance Capital* to , 129% higher than the same period in 2024. This dramatic improvement drove the trailing twelve-month dividend payout ratio down to 74% in Q2 2025, from 96% in Q4 2024. To the date of this press release, year-to-date 2025 consolidated order levels have outpaced the same periods, on a pro forma basis, in both 2023 and 2024, with contributions from across the Group, though IHT is having standout performance. Consolidated sales have also outpaced pro forma 2024 sales, although they remain behind consolidated pro forma sales for the same period in 2023.

The higher year-to-date order levels resulted in the Group exiting Q2 2025 with 40% higher backlogs than it had at the end of Q2 2024.

Decisive's first half 2025 results were not significantly affected by United States trade policy or direct tariff costs.

Jeff Schellenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Decisive, noted:

"Our recent positive momentum continued through Q2 2025, which was the strongest second quarter in Decisive's history, marking the third consecutive quarter in which a quarterly record was achieved. Each business vertical contributed to the year-over-year improvement in operating metrics witnessed in the first half of 2025, demonstrating the benefits of diversification and reinforcing our focus to add additional businesses to our existing five industry verticals.

The strength of our operating results also continues to demonstrate the strength in the free cash flow generation capabilities of our business and the sustainability of the current dividend level. Our trailing twelve-month dividend payout ratio improved to 74% from 82% at the end of Q1 2025 and from 96% at the end of Q4 2024. In addition, the improved operating results led to reduced leverage ratios, which improves our balance sheet strength.

Strong demand levels and current backlogs for the hearth, agricultural, wear part, merchandising and certain industrial products our businesses produce, are expected to drive results in the remainder of 2025. Uncertainty with respect to the United States administration's trade policies and the impact those policies are having in certain sectors of the United States economy has resulted in certain commercial vehicle and oil and gas customers signaling demand declines for the second half of 2025. These demand declines appear to be temporary and should be mitigated by the previously noted strength in performance across the other parts of our business, but, depending on actual United States economic activity levels in the remainder of 2025, they may impact sales and profitability over the next two quarters.

We are pleased to have added two small tuck-in acquisitions under Techbelt, which will also provide support in mitigating the previously noted customer specific demand declines. With our improved balance sheet strength and cost of capital, combined with the strong flow of in segment deal opportunities we continue to see, we fully expect to complete additional acquisitions as the year progresses and remain confident in Decisive's business model and the potential for long-term growth within it."

Selected Financial Information:

The following is selected financial information of Decisive for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. The Company's Unaudited - interim condensed consolidated financial statements as well as its management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") are posted on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Decisive's website (www.decisivedividend.com).

(Stated in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended June 30,

2025



2024

Change



2025



2024

Change































Sales $ 36,260

$ 28,699

26 %

$ 75,444

$ 58,049

30 % Gross profit

13,256



10,001

33 %



28,326



21,236

33 % Gross profit %

37 %



35 %







38 %



37 %



Adjusted EBITDA*

5,318



3,416

56 %



12,314



7,381

67 % Per share basic

0.27



0.18

50 %



0.62



0.38

63 % Profit (loss)

2,049



(994)

nm



3,019



(808)

nm Per share basic

0.10



(0.05)

nm



0.15



(0.04)

nm Free cash flow*

3,137



1,392

125 %



7,023



3,289

114 % Per share basic

0.16



0.07

129 %



0.36



0.17

112 % Free cash flow less maintenance capital*

2,832



1,228

131 %



6,395



2,792

129 % Per share basic

0.14



0.06

133 %



0.32



0.15

113 % Dividends declared

2,677



2,621

2 %



5,342



5,103

5 % Per share basic

0.14



0.14

0 %



0.27



0.27

0 %































For the trailing twelve month period ended June 30,

2025



2024



Dividend payout ratio*

















74 %



81 %





* Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Less Maintenance Capital, and Dividend Payout Ratio are not recognized financial measures under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers but are used by management to assess the performance of the Company and its segments. A reader should not place undue reliance on any Non-IFRS financial measures. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" later in this press release for detailed descriptions of these measures and reconciliations of applicable IFRS measures to non-IFRS measures.

Q2 2025 Results:

Consolidated sales increased 26% to $36 .3 million compared to sales of $28.7 million in Q2 2024. The Finished Product segment and the Component Manufacturing segment posted sales increases of 20% and 35%, respectively, in the quarter relative to Q2 2024. The overall sales increase in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024 was primarily driven by strong sales of the Company's agricultural products, wear parts products, and industrial products. Increased IHT sales on stronger order conversion to date in 2025, drove a 97% increase in agricultural product sales relative to Q2 2024. Unicast, Procore and Techbelt each experienced strong demand for their products resulting in a 61% increase in wear part sales in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024. Increased demand for Capital I, Hawk and Northside's industrial products led to each of those businesses achieving over 20% sales increases in the quarter relative to Q2 2024.

.3 million compared to sales of in Q2 2024. The Finished Product segment and the Component Manufacturing segment posted sales increases of 20% and 35%, respectively, in the quarter relative to Q2 2024. The overall sales increase in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024 was primarily driven by strong sales of the Company's agricultural products, wear parts products, and industrial products. Increased IHT sales on stronger order conversion to date in 2025, drove a 97% increase in agricultural product sales relative to Q2 2024. Unicast, Procore and Techbelt each experienced strong demand for their products resulting in a 61% increase in wear part sales in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024. Increased demand for Capital I, Hawk and industrial products led to each of those businesses achieving over 20% sales increases in the quarter relative to Q2 2024. Consolidated gross profit increased 33% to $13.3 million from $10 .0 million in Q2 2024, based primarily on the increase in sales.

from .0 million in Q2 2024, based primarily on the increase in sales. Gross profit percentages increased by 2 percentage points year-over-year to 37% in Q2 2025 compared to 35% in Q2 2024.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* increased to $5.3 million , up 56% relative to Q2 2024 Adjusted EBITDA*.

, up 56% relative to Q2 2024 Adjusted EBITDA*. Consolidated net profit in the quarter was $2 .0 million, or $0 .10 per share, compared to net profit of ($1.0) million , or ( $0.05 ) per share, in Q2 2024.

.0 million, or .10 per share, compared to net profit of , or ( ) per share, in Q2 2024. Consolidated free cash flow* increased 125% to $3.1 million relative to Q2 2024.

relative to Q2 2024. Increased sales in the quarter, as described above, was the main driver of the increase in Adjusted EBITDA* and free cash flow* relative to Q2 2024. A $1.7 million gain on the insurance settlement to replace assets lost in a 2024 fire at Northside was included in net profit and net profit per share in the quarter relative to Q2 2024.

2025 Year-to-Date Results:

Consolidated sales increased 30% to $75.4 million , compared to $58.0 million in the first half of 2024. The overall sales increase in the first half of 2025 was driven by strong sales activity throughout the portfolio, with the Finished Product segment and the Component Manufacturing segment posting sales increases of 27% and 34%, respectively, in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2024. In the Component Manufacturing segment, each of Unicast, Hawk and Northside achieved over 20% sales increases relative to the first half of 2024 with Techbelt, which was acquired in April 2024 , also contributing to the increase, generating sales levels well ahead of pre-acquisition averages. In terms of the Finished Product segment, the increase in first half 2025 sales was driven by a 106% increase in IHT sales relative to the same period in 2024, over 10% sales increases in the hearth division, which includes Blaze King and ACR, and in each of Slimline and Marketing Impact, as well as an over 30% increase in Capital I sales.

, compared to in the first half of 2024. The overall sales increase in the first half of 2025 was driven by strong sales activity throughout the portfolio, with the Finished Product segment and the Component Manufacturing segment posting sales increases of 27% and 34%, respectively, in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2024. In the Component Manufacturing segment, each of Unicast, Hawk and achieved over 20% sales increases relative to the first half of 2024 with Techbelt, which was acquired in , also contributing to the increase, generating sales levels well ahead of pre-acquisition averages. In terms of the Finished Product segment, the increase in first half 2025 sales was driven by a 106% increase in IHT sales relative to the same period in 2024, over 10% sales increases in the hearth division, which includes Blaze King and ACR, and in each of Slimline and Marketing Impact, as well as an over 30% increase in Capital I sales. Consolidated gross profit increased 33% to $28.3 million from $21.2 million in the first half of 2024, driven primarily by increased sales.

from in the first half of 2024, driven primarily by increased sales. Consolidated gross profit percentages increased to 38% from 37% in the first half of 2024 driven primarily by a change in product mix and the impact of foreign exchange rates.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* increased to $12.3 million , an increase of 67% relative to the first half of 2024.

, an increase of 67% relative to the first half of 2024. Consolidated net profit was $3 .0 million, or $0.15 per share, an increase of $3 .8 million, or $0.19 per share compared to the first half of 2024.

.0 million, or per share, an increase of .8 million, or per share compared to the first half of 2024. Consolidated free cash flow* increased 114% to $7.0 million relative to the first half of 2024.

relative to the first half of 2024. Higher sales in the first half of the year, as described above, were the main drivers of the increase in Adjusted EBITDA*, net profit, and free cash flow* relative to the first half of 2024.

Conference Call

Decisive will host a conference call for interested parties to discuss the Company's Q2 2025 results. The call will be hosted by Jeff Schellenberg, Decisive's Chief Executive Officer and Rick Torriero, Chief Financial Officer.

Details for those who wish to participate in this conference call are as follows:

Conference Call Details:

Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 8:00am Pacific Time / 11:00am Eastern Time

(please call 10 minutes ahead of time)

Participant Information:

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/4lPFyzm to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an operator:

Dial in number – North America (toll free): 1-888-510-2154

Dial in number – United Kingdom (toll free): 0800 279 7040

Dial in number – International: +1-437-900-0527

Replay Information (replay available until August 14, 2025):

Replay number – North America (toll free): 1-888-660-6345

Replay number – International: +1-289-819-1450

Replay access code 35390#

About Decisive Dividend Corporation

Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company, focused on opportunities in manufacturing. The Company's purpose is to be the sought-out choice for exiting legacy-minded business owners, while supporting the long-term success of the businesses acquired, and through that, creating sustainable and growing shareholder returns. The Company uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established, high quality manufacturing companies that have a sustainable competitive advantage, a focus on non-discretionary products, steady cash flows, growth potential and established, strong leadership.

For more information on Decisive, or to sign up for email notifications of Company press releases, please visit www.decisivedividend.com.

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In this press release, reference is made to "Adjusted EBITDA", "Free Cash Flow", "Growth Capital Expenditures", "Maintenance Capital Expenditures" and "Dividend Payout Ratio", which are not recognized financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards, but are believed to be meaningful in the assessment of the Company's performance as defined below.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as earnings before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, foreign exchange gains or losses, other non-cash items such as gains or losses recognized on the fair value of contingent consideration items, asset impairment, share-based compensation, and restructuring costs, and other non-operating items such as acquisition costs.

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure that management believes is useful for investors to analyze the results of the Company's operating activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed and the impact of non-operating charges related to planned or completed acquisitions, foreign exchange, taxation, depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges.

The most directly comparable financial measure is profit or loss. Adjusted EBITDA per share is also presented, which is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.

"Free Cash Flow" is defined as cash provided by operating activities, as defined by IFRS Accounting Standards, adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital, timing considerations between current income tax expense and income taxes paid, interest payments, required principal payments on long-term debt and right of use lease liabilities, and any unusual non-operating one-time items such as acquisition and restructuring costs (as described above).

Free Cash Flow is a financial performance measure used by management to analyze the cash generated from operations before the impact of changes in working capital items or other unusual items and after giving effect to expected income taxes thereon, as well as required interest and principal payments on long-term debt and right of use lease liabilities.

The most directly comparable financial measure is cash provided by operating activities. Adjustments made to cash provided by operating activities in the calculation of Free Cash Flow include other IFRS Accounting Standards measures, including changes in non-cash working capital, current income tax expense, income taxes paid, interest paid, and principal payments on long-term debt and right of use lease liabilities.

Free Cash Flow per share is also presented, which is calculated by dividing Free Cash Flow, as defined above, by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.

"Free Cash Flow Less Maintenance Capital" is defined as Free Cash Flow, as defined above, less Maintenance Capital Expenditures, as defined below. Free Cash Flow Less Maintenance Capital is a financial performance measure used by management to analyze the cash generated from operations before the impact of changes in working capital items or other unusual items and after giving effect to expected income taxes thereon, as well as required interest and principal payments on long-term debt and right of use lease liabilities, and capital expenditures required to sustain the current operations of the Company.

The Company presents Free Cash Flow Less Maintenance Capital Expenditures per share, which is calculated by dividing Free Cash Flow Less Maintenance Capital, as defined above, by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.

"Growth and Maintenance Capital Expenditures" maintenance capital expenditures are defined as capital expenditures required to maintain the operations of the Group at the current level and are net of proceeds from the sale of property and equipment. Growth capital expenditures are defined as capital expenditures that are expected to generate incremental cash inflows and are not considered by management in determining the cash flows required to sustain the current operations of the Company. While there are no comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measures for Maintenance Capital Expenditures or Growth Capital Expenditures, the total of Maintenance Capital Expenditures and Growth Capital Expenditures is equivalent to the total purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from the sale of property and equipment, on the Company's statement of cash flows.

"Dividend Payout Ratio" the Company presents a dividend payout ratio, which is calculated by dividing dividends declared by the Company by Free Cash Flow Less Maintenance Capital, as defined above. The Dividend Payout Ratio is a financial ratio used by management to analyze the percentage of cash generated from operations, before the impact of changes in working capital items or other unusual items and after giving effect to expected income taxes thereon, as well as required interest and principal payments on long-term debt and right of use lease liabilities, and capital expenditures required to sustain the current operations of the Company, returned to shareholders as dividends. Dividend Payout Ratio is analyzed on a trailing twelve-month basis in order to reduce the impact of seasonality on the analysis.

While the above Non-IFRS financial measures are used by management to assess the historical financial performance of the Company, readers are cautioned that:

Non- IFRS financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Growth Capital Expenditures, Maintenance Capital Expenditures and Dividend Payout Ratio, are not recognized financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards ;

The Company's method of calculating Non-IFRS financial measures may differ from that of other corporations or entities and therefore may not be directly comparable to measures utilized by other corporations or entities;

Non- IFRS financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative to measures that are recognized under IFRS such as profit or loss or cash provided by operating activities; and

A reader should not place undue reliance on any Non-IFRS financial measures.

Set forth below are reconciliations of Non-IFRS financial measures to their most relevant IFRS Accounting Standards measures.

Adjusted EBITDA

(Stated in thousands of dollars)























For the three months ended

For the six months ended June 30,

2025



2024



2025



2024























Profit (loss) for the period $ 2,049

$ (994)

$ 3,019

$ (808)























Add (deduct):





















Financing costs

1,277



1,454



2,656



2,670 Income tax expense (recovery)

587



(59)



1,317



100 Amortization and depreciation

2,741



2,419



5,382



4,576 Acquisition and restructuring costs

147



508



154



694 Inventory fair value adjustments and write downs

3



3



3



3 Share-based compensation expense

300



241



1,452



552 Foreign exchange losses (gains)

(99)



(112)



27



(343) Other income

(6)



(13)



(12)



(29) Gain on disposal of property and equipment

(1,681)



(31)



(1,684)



(34)























Adjusted EBITDA

5,318



3,416



12,314



7,381

Free Cash Flow

(Stated in thousands of dollars)























For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2025



2024



2025



2024 Cash provided by operating activities $ 3,499

$ 227

$ 8,713

$ (213)























Add (deduct):





















Changes in non-cash working capital

1,292



1,228



1,770



4,741 Income taxes paid

386



1,466



1,689



2,188 Current income tax expense

(339)



(67)



(1,527)



(468) Acquisition and restructuring costs

147



508



154



694 Interest paid

(1,190)



(1,389)



(2,488)



(2,581) Lease payments

(599)



(524)



(1,168)



(958) Required principal repayments on debt

(59)



(57)



(120)



(114) Free cash flow $ 3,137

$ 1,392



7,023



3,289

Free Cash Flow Less Maintenance Capital and Dividend Payout Ratio

(Stated in thousands of dollars)





















For the trailing twelve month period ended June 30,









2025



2024 Cash provided by operating activities











$ 21,704

$ 8,613























Add (deduct):





















Changes in non-cash working capital













1,486



7,571 Income taxes paid













1,607



5,161 Current income tax expense













(1,895)



(2,906) Acquisition and restructuring costs













496



1,093 Interest paid













(5,298)



(4,684) Lease payments













(2,337)



(1,761) Required principal repayments on debt













(237)



(230) Free cash flow













15,526



12,857 Maintenance capital expenditures













(1,059)



(1,000) Free cash flow less maintenance capital













14,467



11,857 Dividends declared













10,640



9,580 Dividend payout ratio













74 %



81 %

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "believes", "expects", "could", "will", "may", "intends", "projects", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", "continues" and similar words or the negative and grammatical variations thereof and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on management's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to the future prospects of the Company and its operating subsidiaries, H2 2025 demand levels, demand from customers, the timing of product sales and/or deliveries under existing customer contracts or orders received from customers, and potential future acquisitions. Risk factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by forward-looking information include, among other things: (i) operational risks, including risks related to acquisitions; dependence on customers, distributors and strategic relationships; supply and cost of raw materials and purchased parts; operational performance and growth, implementation of the growth strategy; product liability and warranty claims; litigation; reliance on technology, intellectual property, and information systems; (ii) financial risks, including risks relating to the availability of future financing; interest rates and debt financing; income tax matters; foreign exchange; dividends; trading volatility of common shares; dilution risk; (iii) external risks, including risks relating to general economic conditions; government regulation (including trade restrictions and tariffs); pandemics; competition; environmental regulation; access to capital; market trends and innovation; climate risk; general uninsured losses; and (iv) human capital risks, including reliance on management and key personnel; employee and labour relations; and conflicts of interest, all as more particularly described in the most recent annual MD&A of the Company available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There can also be no assurance as to the future financial performance of the Company or that the board of directors of the Company will declare or pay any dividends in the future or, if dividends are declared and paid, there can be no assurance as to the frequency or amount of such dividends. The Company cautions the reader that the risk factors referenced above are not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

