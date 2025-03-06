Decisive Dividend Corporation Provides Operational Update and Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Results Conference Call

KELOWNA, BC, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Decisive Dividend Corporation (TSXV: DE) (the "Corporation" or "Decisive") today provided an update on recent operational activities as follows:

As messaged in the Corporation's Q3 2024 earnings release, Q4 2024 operating performance will be sequentially stronger than Q3 2024. In fact, with improved performance across Decisive's diversified portfolio of manufacturing businesses, Q4 2024 operating performance will also be slightly stronger than the comparative quarter of Q4 2023, which was previously Decisive's strongest Q4 performance to date.

This operational momentum is expected to continue into Q1 2025 based on overall enhanced order activity and higher backlogs relative to the first two months of 2024, and commencement of work under Northside's new contract with a new commercial vehicle customer in mid-February 2025 .

new contract with a new commercial vehicle customer in . The work done to position Decisive and its subsidiaries for improved performance in 2025 has been somewhat overshadowed by the significant uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods. While Decisive and its subsidiaries will be impacted if significant long-term blanket tariffs are imposed on Canadian goods with respect to its U.S. destined sales, which accounted for 48% of 2024 sales, there are factors that should mitigate or insulate certain subsidiaries from the impact of tariffs, and subsidiary management teams have been assessing strategies and exploring numerous alternatives to minimize the impact of tariffs as follows:

Certain subsidiaries have contracts with customers that have pricing mechanisms to mitigate the impact of tariffs, and a large percentage of Decisive's overall U.S. destined sales fall into this category. Decisive has a history of managing U.S. tariffs that have been in place for several years now through its Unicast subsidiary and has employed strategies that have considerably lowered the impact of tariffs on Unicast's margins. Blaze King has manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. already and, as part of the expansion plans of various subsidiaries, management has been exploring alternatives for expanding manufacturing and distribution capacity in the U.S. for other portfolio businesses as well. Overall, it will take time for U.S. customers to reposition their supply chains in response to tariffs, if they can even do so. Decisive's subsidiaries produce, in many cases, proprietary, specialized and/or industry leading products using advanced and proven production methods which are not easily replicated without considerable time, effort and investment. If significant long-term blanket tariffs are imposed, the general consensus is that the value of the Canadian dollar could further depreciate relative to the U.S. dollar, which would insulate the impact of tariffs on margins on Decisive's U.S. dollar sales.

The Corporation's strong acquisition pipeline continues to grow and Decisive will continue to selectively pursue acquisitions.

The Corporation also announced today that it will host a conference call for interested parties on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 8:00am Pacific Time (11:00am Eastern Time) to discuss the Corporation's Q4 and year end 2024 results. The call will be hosted by Jeff Schellenberg, Decisive's Chief Executive Officer and Rick Torriero, Chief Financial Officer.

Decisive intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, after market close on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The results will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Decisive's website (www.decisivedividend.com) after dissemination has taken place over the news wire service.

