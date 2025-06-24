Decisive Dividend Corporation Announces Voting Results for 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

KELOWNA, BC, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Decisive Dividend Corporation (TSXV: DE) ("Decisive" or the "Corporation") announced the voting results from today's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "2025 AGM").

A total of 8,888,240 common shares representing 45% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding shares were represented in person or by proxy at the 2025 AGM. Shareholders approved all items of business before the 2025 AGM, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee # Votes For % For James Paterson 8,850,834 99.9 % Terry Edwards 8,846,893 99.8 % Michael Conway 8,817,974 99.5 % Timothy Pirie 8,835,988 99.7 % Bruce Campbell 8,839,599 99.8 % Warren Matheos 8,839,144 99.8 % Robert Louie 8,830,367 99.7 % Peter Jeffrey 8,825,557 99.6 % Jeff Schellenberg 8,841,254 99.8 %

In terms of the other results of the 2025 AGM, shareholders approved:

(i) the fixing of the number of directors of the Corporation at nine;



(ii) the re-appointment of the auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year; and



(iii) the approval of the fourth amended and restated equity incentive plan dated June 24, 2025, pursuant to which the Corporation may issue deferred share units, performance share units, restricted share units and stock options equal to, in aggregate, up to 10% of the issued and outstanding shares from time to time.

About Decisive Dividend Corporation

Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company, focused on opportunities in manufacturing. The Corporation's purpose is to be the sought-out choice for exiting legacy-minded business owners, while supporting the long-term success of the businesses acquired, and through that, creating sustainable and growing shareholder returns. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established, high quality manufacturing companies that have a sustainable competitive advantage, a focus on non-discretionary products, steady cash flows, growth potential and established, strong leadership.

For more information on Decisive, or to sign up for email notifications of Corporation press releases, please visit www.decisivedividend.com.

Cautionary Statements

