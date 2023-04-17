Decisive Dividend Corporation Announces Listing of Common Share Purchase Warrants

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES/

KELOWNA, BC, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Decisive Dividend Corporation (TSXV: DE) (the "Corporation" or "Decisive") is pleased to announce that a total of 982,244 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Corporation will be listed and posted for trading under the symbol "DE.WT" on the TSX Venture Exchange at the open of markets on April 19, 2023.

The Warrants were issued as part of a bought deal equity financing (the "Financing") pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated April 10, 2023 to the short form base shelf prospectus of the Corporation dated November 30, 2022. Each whole common share purchase warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of Decisive, at an exercise price of $7.09 per common share, for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Financing.

The Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of a warrant indenture dated April 13, 2023 between the Corporation and Computershare Trust Company of Canada.

The prospectus supplement, base shelf prospectus and warrant indenture are available on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Decisive Dividend Corporation

Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company, focused on opportunities in manufacturing. The Corporation's purpose is to be the sought-out choice for exiting legacy-minded business owners, while supporting the long-term success of the businesses acquired, and through that, creating sustainable and growing shareholder returns. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established, high quality manufacturing companies that have a sustainable competitive advantage, a focus on non-discretionary products, steady cash flows, growth potential and established, strong leadership.

For more information on Decisive, or to sign up for email notifications of Corporation press releases, please visit www.decisivedividend.com.

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release is not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

The Units have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE Decisive Dividend Corporation

For further information: Rick Torriero, Chief Financial Officer, #260 - 1855 Kirschner Road, Kelowna, BC V1Y 4N7, Telephone: (250) 870-9146