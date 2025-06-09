Decisive Dividend Corporation Announces Extension of Credit Facility

KELOWNA, BC, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Decisive Dividend Corporation (TSXV: DE) ("Decisive" or the "Corporation") announced that it has extended the term of its $175 million syndicated credit facility by one year. This extension maintains the committed three-year term of the credit facility and all drawn amounts now mature in June 2028. In addition, the senior lenders agreed to increase the Corporation's leverage covenant from a 3.25 times debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to a 3.50 times debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio.

A summary of the key aspects of the Corporation's credit facility are as follows:

Top tier lending syndicate: National Bank of Canada (administrative agent), Royal Bank of Canada , and Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec.

(administrative agent), Royal Bank of , and Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec. $175 million overall facility with $100 million committed and an available $75 million accordion.

overall facility with committed and an available accordion. Fully revolving credit facility that can be utilized to fund working capital, capital expenditures, and acquisitions.

No required principal payments for committed three-year term. All drawn amounts mature in June 2028 with annual extension provisions.

with annual extension provisions. Variable interest rates tiered based on leverage ratios with a current 6% effective rate.

No fees on the $75 million accordion until drawn.

accordion until drawn. Financial covenants: 3.5:1 total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio; reported 2.7:1 at March 31, 2025 1.5:1 interest charge coverage ratio; reported 1.8:1 at March 31, 2025



Rick Torriero, Chief Financial Officer of Decisive, noted:

"We want to thank each member of our lending syndicate. They have been great partners and this first annual extension along with the extra flexibility provided by the increase in our leverage ratio demonstrates their commitment to working with Decisive to help us achieve our objectives. The overall facility provides us with ample liquidity to fund growth in our current operations as well as opportunistically fund acquisitions when required while then being able to look to the capital markets to rebalance to our targeted 50% debt and 50% equity funding split. From an M&A perspective, this credit facility gives us the ability to provide funding certainty to vendors, which differentiates us in the M&A markets we are focused in and, as a result, is strategically important in helping us achieve our growth objectives."

About Decisive Dividend Corporation

Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company, focused on opportunities in manufacturing. The Company's purpose is to be the sought-out choice for exiting legacy-minded business owners, while supporting the long-term success of the businesses acquired, and through that, creating sustainable and growing shareholder returns. The Company uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established, high quality manufacturing companies that have a sustainable competitive advantage, a focus on non-discretionary products, steady cash flows, growth potential and established, strong leadership.

For more information on Decisive, or to sign up for email notifications of Company press releases, please visit www.decisivedividend.com.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this News Release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time the statements are made, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which are subject to change. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which only speak as to the date they are made. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations or assumptions will prove to be correct. A number of factors could cause actual future results, performance, achievements and developments of the Company to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, achievements and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by forward-looking information are more particularly described in the most recent annual MD&A and annual information form of the Corporation available on the Corporation's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

