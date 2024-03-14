Decisive Dividend Corporation Announces Acquisition of the Assets of Alberta Production Machining Ltd.

KELOWNA, BC, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Decisive Dividend Corporation (TSXV: DE) (the "Corporation" or "Decisive") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the assets of Alberta Production Machining Ltd. ("APM"), by its wholly-owned subsidiary Hawk Machine Works Ltd. ("Hawk"), for cash consideration of $2.7 million, from arm's length parties.

The assets of APM are operated out of a leased facility in Edmonton, Alberta, and provide Hawk with increased machining capabilities and access to additional equipment and people to service the strong demand from its growing customer base.

The cash consideration was funded using the Corporation's new syndicated credit facility and brings Decisive's cumulative acquisition funding mix to 50% debt and 50% equity.

Tim Stewart, President of Hawk, noted:

"We are excited to be adding APM's assets, which significantly enhance and complement Hawk's existing capabilities. This strategic move nearly doubles the footprint of our operation, providing a solid foundation for future growth and customer diversification."

Jeff Schellenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Decisive, noted:

"Acquiring the assets of APM was an important opportunity for us to support organic growth of Hawk, an entity that has been performing extremely well; experiencing significant growth in 2023 on the back of Tim's efforts to grow and diversify the business. We have set aggressive organic growth targets for our subsidiaries and Tim's identification of this acquisition opportunity will allow Hawk to redeploy the assets acquired in a way that supports additional capacity and further organic growth."

About Decisive Dividend Corporation

Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company, focused on opportunities in manufacturing. The Corporation's purpose is to be the sought-out choice for exiting legacy-minded business owners, while supporting the long-term success of the businesses acquired, and through that, creating sustainable and growing shareholder returns. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established, high quality manufacturing companies that have a sustainable competitive advantage, a focus on non-discretionary products, steady cash flows, growth potential and established, strong leadership.

