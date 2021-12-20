IQALUIT, NU, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is responsible for prosecuting criminal matters in the Territory of Nunavut.

On November 10, 2021, a young person was sentenced to six months secure custody, six months of supervision in the community and 12 months' probation after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Part of the PPSC's role is to review sentencing decisions to assess if there are errors in principle, errors in law, or if a sentence is manifestly unfit. After reviewing the sentencing decision released by the Nunavut Court of Justice in R. v. F. O., the PPSC determined that there were no grounds for appeal. The sentence is not below the accepted range of sentences for a youth under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, which prioritizes rehabilitation and reintegration as primary factors of sentencing. As a result, the sentence will not be appealed.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to law enforcement agencies across Canada.

