Decibel Announces TSX Venture Exchange Acceptance for AgMedica Acquisition and Debenture Conversion

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a market leader in premium cannabis and extract manufactured products, is pleased to announce that it has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for its previously announced acquisition of AgMedica Bioscience Inc. ("AgMedica") on October 28, 2024 pursuant to an assignment agreement entered into with Callisto Capital Corp. ("Callisto") in exchange for a $6.3 million unsecured convertible debenture (the "Convertible Debenture"). As a result of receiving the acceptance, Decibel has completed the conversion of the Convertible Debenture, pursuant to which it has issued 114,545,455 common shares ("Common Shares") to Callisto.

The conversion of the Convertible Debenture was conditional upon receipt of final TSXV acceptance for the acquisition of AgMedica pursuant to Exchange Policy 5.3, which would have required disinterested shareholder approval of Callisto as a "Control Person" (as such term is defined in the rules and policies of the TSXV), if applicable. As a result of the Company having completed its previously announced private placement, Callisto will not be a Control Person of the Company following conversion of the Convertible Debenture and therefore approval of the disinterested shareholders of the Company is not required for the conversion.

Please see the Company's news release dated October 28, 2024 for additional details with respect to the acquisition of AgMedica. Please see the Company's news releases dated October 30, 2024, November 4, 2024 and November 25, 2024 for additional details regarding the private placement.

About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company focused on delivering products that delight customers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality. Leading brands General Admission, Qwest and Vox are among its portfolio sold both across Canada and beginning to extend towards new countries to create a global footprint. Decibel operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta, two cultivation facilities in Creston, British Columbia and Battleford, Saskatchewan, and an EUGMP licensed cultivation and processing facility in Chatham, Ontario.

For More Information Contact: Decibel Cannabis Company Inc., [email protected], 1-844-993-4769, www.decibelcc.com