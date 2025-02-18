Decibel Expands General Admission Brand's International Footprint

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a market leader in premium cannabis and extract manufactured products, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its global footprint by entering into a supply agreement and trademark license agreement (the "Agreement"), with Keren Tirk Ltd., to provide General Admission dried medical cannabis flower to distribute in Israel.

"General Admission has solidified itself as one of the top cannabis brands in Canada, built on a foundation of quality, accessibility, and innovation. We're excited to leverage the goodwill we've built domestically to establish General Admission as a globally recognized brand. As we expand into new markets, we're bringing the same commitment to delivering differentiated products and exceptional value. This is a significant milestone for Decibel as we continue to set the standard for building cannabis brands on an international scale." Adam Coates – Chief Revenue Officer.

Key Highlights

Decibel to supply General Admission branded, Medical Cannabis for distribution to Israel Medical Cannabis patients

Initial shipment of General Admission branded products expected Q2 2025

General Admission flower products will be positioned in the mainstream segment

Launch of General Admission is complimentary to Qwest branded products and provides incremental volume opportunity for Decibel

Historically Decibel targeted only premium price point product segments Internationally, launching General Admission is the starting point to address the larger volume opportunities in the mainstream product segments

About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company focused on delivering products that delight customers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality. With brands like General Admission, Qwest, and Vox, Decibel's offerings are available across Canada, with expanding reach into global markets. Following the acquisition of AgMedica Biosciences in Q4 2024, Decibel has added an EU-GMP certified facility, supporting its commitment to international standards and global distribution growth. Decibel now operates three cultivation facilities and a processing and manufacturing center, positioning the company as a leader in high-quality, global accessible cannabis products and brands.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, receipt of all regulatory approvals in connection therewith, General Admission being positively received by the Israeli medical cannabis market, Decibel's anticipated commitments from its counterparty, that the General Admission brand will continue to have domestic success which may be translated into international success, the international regulations for brand licensing, the demand for Canadian cannabis products and cannabis brands; and Decibel's ability to delight customers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the deliveries and obligations described herein or at all or to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and the delay or failure to receive regulatory or other approvals. Many of these risks and uncertainties and additional risk factors generally applicable to the Company are described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Decibel does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, developments or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws.

