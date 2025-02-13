Decibel Expands General Admission Vape Position

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a market leader in premium cannabis and extract manufactured products, is pleased to provide an update on its new product line, General Admission Liquid Diamond Vapes and its subsequent performance.

"The strong performance of our new General Admission Liquid Diamond vapes underscores Decibel's ability to deliver products that resonate with consumers and capture market share quickly. This is just the beginning of our innovation plan this year—our team is relentlessly focused on delivering even more bold, high-impact product launches, as we continue to strengthen our innovation leadership and market share position." Adam Coates – Chief Revenue Officer.

Key Highlights

General Admission Liquid Diamond vapes are available for licensed retailers to order in BC, Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba and Ontario .

, , and . General Admission Liquid Diamond vapes are currently available in 3 strains Very Berry Atomic Apple Tangerine Twist

Since November 24 ', and the launch, Decibel has grown its 1g 510 vape market share by over 1.5pts and maintains the #1 position in the largest segment of the vape category 1

', and the launch, Decibel has grown its 1g 510 vape market share by over 1.5pts and maintains the #1 position in the largest segment of the vape category Decibel expects to launch an ultra-high potency Infused Pre-Roll product line with the same strains as its liquid Diamond vapes in late Q1 in Western Canada and early Q2 in Ontario .

______________________________ 1 HiFyre Retail Analytics, Brand Sales, Category Sales over Time in Canada;



About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company focused on delivering products that delight customers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality. With brands like General Admission, Qwest, and Vox, Decibel's offerings are available across Canada, with expanding reach into global markets. Following the acquisition of AgMedica Biosciences in Q4 2024, Decibel has added an EU-GMP certified facility, supporting its commitment to international standards and global distribution growth. Decibel now operates three cultivation facilities and a processing and manufacturing center, positioning the company as a leader in high-quality, global accessible cannabis products and brands.

www.decibelcc.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the various provincial boards, in connection therewith, the anticipated continued success of the General Admission brand and specifically the success of the General Admission Liquid Diamond SKUs, the anticipated market share position and resulting consumer success related thereto; and Decibel's ability to delight customers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to fulfill orders and have continued demand for its products including the General Admission brand and Liquid Diamond product offerings, Decibel's ability to continue to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and the delay or failure to receive regulatory or other approvals. Many of these risks and uncertainties and additional risk factors generally applicable to the Company are described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Decibel does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, developments or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.

For More Information Contact: Decibel Cannabis Company Inc., [email protected], 1-844-993-4769