Deborah Scott-Douglas named Joule™ president

OTTAWA, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Tim Smith, CEO of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) and the Canadian Medical Association Group of Companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Deborah Scott-Douglas as president of Joule™, a CMA company designed to assist physicians in the pursuit of clinical excellence. Ms. Scott-Douglas has held the position in an interim capacity since the summer and will continue her role as Executive Vice President, Innovation, at the CMA.

During her interim appointment at Joule, Ms. Scott-Douglas has expanded Joule's network of partners, successfully recruited a new editor for CMAJ and strengthened alignment within the CMA structure. Prior to taking on this new role, Deborah held senior positions at both the CMA and Joule, as well as in academic and special libraries, publishing, health science accreditation and product management.

Joule is the Canadian Medical Association's subsidiary designed to assist physicians in the pursuit of clinical excellence. Joule does this through the support of physician-led innovation, and by inspiring physician-adoption of knowledge products and innovative technologies and services.

