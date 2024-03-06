SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - On March 3, 2024, Kevin Brisson Duquette, an inmate from the Regional Reception Centre, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on October 5, 2009, for aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, uttering threats, assault, failure to comply with condition of undertaking or recognizance, failure to comply with a probation order and assault causing bodily harm.

The person's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Regional Reception Centre

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter and Facebook.

For more information, please visit the website.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Patricia Tranchemontagne, Assistant Warden, Management Services, Regional Reception Centre, (450) 478-5977 ext. 7120