Death of an inmate from Port-Cartier Institution

PORT-CARTIER, QC, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - On May 31, 2024, Robert Pickton, an inmate from Port-Cartier Institution, died in hospital following injuries resulting from an assault involving another inmate on May 19, 2024.

At the time of his death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on December 11, 2007, for six counts of second-degree murder. The inmate was 74 years old.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified. We have also contacted registered victims, in accordance with their specified notification preferences.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service of Canada policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

The safety and security of our institutions remains paramount for us. We are launching a Board of Investigation (BOI) into the assault that took place. The investigation will examine all of the facts and circumstances surrounding the assault, including whether policies and protocols were followed. It will also identify any recommendations and corrective measures, as needed.

We are mindful that this offender's case has had a devastating impact on communities in British Columbia and across the country, including Indigenous peoples, victims and their families. Our thoughts are with them.

