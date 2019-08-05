Death of an inmate from Drumheller Institution

Correctional Service Canada

DRUMHELLER, AB, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - On August 4, 2019, Jason Claude Tremblay, an inmate from Drumheller Institution died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Tremblay, 42 years old, had been serving a sentence of 4 years and 9 months for Possession Schedule I/II Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking and Possession Schedule II/VII Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking since March 27, 2019.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

A lockdown is currently in place in the medium security unit at Drumheller Institution to allow staff to conduct a search of the institution.

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

