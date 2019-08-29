Dearborn Ford workers reject "final" offer

KAMLOOPS, BC, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Local 10-B working for Dearborn Ford (a subsidiary of Cam Clark Auto Group) have voted overwhelmingly to reject the company's so-called "final" offer, bringing the bargaining closer to job action.

"Cam Clark Auto Group doesn't get it: we are not taking concessions. We will only settle for fairness," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President.

Unifor said that it will continue to pursue a bad faith bargaining complaint with the B.C. Labour Relations Board. The union alleges illegal tactics by the employer constitute bad faith bargaining and have hindered the union's attempt to negotiate a new collective agreement.

"I am proud to say that Unifor members at Dearborn Ford have rejected a concession-based final offer by a vote of 90%. These Local 10-B members have stood strong and united as the Cam Clark Group have used bullying tactics to break them," said Rene Pellerin, President of Unifor Local 10-B.

