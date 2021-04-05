Audi Canada taps Dealerware to power its courtesy vehicle program.

Dealerware is a frontrunner in digital transformation at the dealership and has helped more than 900 North American automotive retailers representing 28 OEM brands transition fleet management from outdated software or paper management systems.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Dealerware has been selected by Audi Canada as the preferred fleet management software for its courtesy vehicle program. Already the preferred provider to Audi's U.S. retail locations, Dealerware will now service the 49 Audi retailers in Canada, many of which today use paper-based fleet management systems.

"For years we were using a paper-based system with folders," said Mark Botelho, service manager at Audi Downtown Toronto, one of the first Canadian Audi dealerships to implement Dealerware.

"Since we subscribed with Dealerware, managing our loaner fleet of 20-25 cars is easy. We can track the location, mileage, fuel usage, toll charges, and if we need to locate a contract, it's just a few clicks away. The amount of time that Dealerware has saved us has been tremendous. It really is the definition of working smarter, not harder," Botelho said.

Dealerships that elect to power their courtesy vehicle operations with Dealerware will be provided with a streamlined vehicle management platform, Dealerware's 60-second mobile contracting, automated cost recovery and robust reporting tools.

"The application of Dealerware to our retail network is one of the first of many steps we are taking to rapidly accelerate various mobility solutions for a modern, customer-centric experience," said Audi Canada Director of Business Development Douglas Black. "By beginning with fleet management, we will have the ability to offer operational efficiencies to our dealer partners as well as an enhanced service solution for Audi customers."

Dealerware's launch of French-English language support and bilingual customer support teams now makes the benefits of its modern, mobile-first fleet management accessible to all Canadian customers. Bilingual support includes:

French and English employee language preferences

French and English customer language preferences (for contracting and other customer-facing screens / messages)

Dedicated bilingual implementation & support teams

Extensive content library with French and English training, playbooks, guides and more

Metric measurements in French and English, plus Canadian currency support

"The need for modern fleet management and mobile-first experiences is growing every day," said Dealerware Chief Executive Officer Matt Carpenter. "Dealerware is ready to help Canadian retailers deliver enhanced experiences to their customers around fleet use, and we are excited to work with Audi Canada and the Audi retailers on the even larger-scale mobility opportunities of tomorrow."

Since beginning its internationalization efforts in mid-2020, Dealerware has gained a strong foothold in Canada where it currently supports dealerships representing 16 OEM brands across the region.

About Dealerware

Dealerware is modern fleet management for the modern retailer. The Dealerware connected car platform elevates the service experience for dealerships, dealer groups and OEMs. By automating cost recovery, improving efficiencies, and elevating the customer experience, Dealerware allows automotive retailers to lower the cost and complexity associated with the management of courtesy vehicles, retail rental, and subscription programs. Launched in 2016, Dealerware today manages tens of thousands of vehicles for hundreds of dealerships in North America, including the top 10 public dealer groups, across 28 OEM brands. For more information, please visit Dealerware.com.

