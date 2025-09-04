Audi Canada Unveils Event Line-Up At The World's Leading Film Festival

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Audi Canada is proud to once again host or co-host multiple private events at North America's most prestigious international film festival in Toronto, which this year is celebrating 50 years of incredible artists and storytellers shaping the future of cinema.

Audi Canada is honoured help host or co-host events for cast, directors, producers and filmmakers of the following standout titles:

Christy

Poetic License

Arco

Hamnet

The Secret Agent

Couture

No Other Choice

In addition, Audi Canada is again proud to support the Artists for Peace and Justice Festival Gala on September 6.

