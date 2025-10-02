Audi Canada Celebrates Creativity and Sustainability in Calgary

As part of a national program spotlighting prominent, internationally- acclaimed chefs and promoting sustainable dining, the evening featured a pairing of CHAR Hospitality Group co-chefs and co-founders John Jackson and Connie DeSousa (Calgary) with Chef Marc-André Royal, executive chef and owner of restaurant Le St-Urbain and La Bête à Pain (Quebec).

Chef Jackson and DeSousa have received numerous national recognitions, including accolades from enRoute Magazine's "Top 10 Best New Restaurants in Canada" and Canada's 100 Best, for their restaurants CHARCUT, charbar, and Connie & John's Pizza. Their approach to food is rooted in precision, purpose, and a deep commitment to nurturing the next generation of culinary talent.

Chef Marc-André Royal is recognized as one of Québec's most respected culinary voices and is celebrated for his modern approach to Canadian cuisine and commitment to seasonal, sustainably sourced ingredients.

All three chefs collaborated on a bespoke three-course menu highlighting Canadian-sourced and sustainable ingredients:

Appetizer

Québec Scallop Crudo

Scallop Crudo prepared with Québec scallops, pickled vegetables. Accompanied with bread and seaweed powder

Main

Spiedo di Manzo

Bone marrow and ultra-aged Gemstone beef, served with chantarelles, truffles and salsa verde.

Dessert

East Meets West for Sweets

Whipped fresh cheese, Dutchess strawberries, sea buckthorn sorbetto.

"Sustainability does not mean compromise; it means raising the standard. This dining series allows us to highlight those values in a creative and unexpected way. Bringing chefs of this calibre creates more than a meal; it creates a dialogue about responsibility, creativity, and the choices we make every day," said Vito Paladino, President of Audi Canada.

This dinner, the sixth edition of the Audi Sustainability Dining series, follows the successful collaborations hosted by Audi Canada, which featured global chefs such as Alex Atala (Brazil), Michael Hunter (Canada), Lucas Sin (New York), Eva Chin (Canada), Jérôme Schilling (France), Daniele Corona (Canada), Jöel Watanabe (Canada), and Davide Ciavattella (Canada).

