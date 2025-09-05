Audi Innovation Series Welcomes Stellan Skarsgård as the 14th Featured Speaker

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - On September 4, 2025, acclaimed and award-winning actor Stellan Skarsgård was the featured speaker for the fourteenth installment of the Audi Innovation Series, the Canadian homegrown program that celebrates individuals who have transformed their industries through design, creativity and innovation.

In town for the Canadian premiere of his latest film, Sentimental Value, Mr. Skarsgård sat down with CBC's Dwight Drummond for a candid conversation about his newest role, the evolution of his five-decade career and the importance of embracing creative risks.

Skarsgård began his acting career in Sweden in the 1960s, gaining national attention at seventeen with a breakout role in the television series Bombi Bitt och jag. Over the next two decades, he established himself as a prominent figure in Swedish theatre and film. In the 1990s, he gained international recognition with standout performances in The Unbearable Lightness of Being and Lars von Trier's Breaking the Waves. His Hollywood breakthrough came with Good Will Hunting (1997) and Amistad (1997), paving the way for a prolific career across major franchises.

He has since become a recognizable presence to audiences worldwide, portraying 'Bootstrap Bill' in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, 'Bill Anderson' in the Mamma Mia! franchise, 'Dr. Erik Selvig' in the Thor and Avengers films, and most recently, Baron Harkonnen in Dune and Dune: Part Two.

"You need to be in an environment that allows you to make mistakes", said Mr. Skarsgård. "My kids have grown up in a family where the father says, 'I'm fallible - I make mistakes. You go ahead and make mistakes, too'. It's an invitation to tolerance - which is important", he added.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Skarsgård has earned numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe, a Critics' Choice Television Award, the European Film Award for Achievement in World Cinema, multiple Guldbagge Awards, and nominations for both an Emmy and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Most recently, he was honoured with the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema and the Honourary Heart of Sarajevo Award.

"Having one of the most respected, and accomplished actors join us on the Audi Innovation Stage was truly inspiring", said Vito Paladino, President at Audi Canada. "Mr. Skarsgård has constantly chosen roles that push boundaries and spark meaningful conversations. His career has left a profound mark on film and continues to influence generations of storytellers," Paladino concluded.

About the Audi Innovation Series

The Audi Innovation Series is a unique Canadian speaker series created to spark dialogue by featuring world-renowned individuals who have changed the trajectory of their respective fields. The series highlights Audi Canada's commitment to celebrating progressive thought leadership and promoting innovation through dialogue. The series has formerly hosted fashion icon, Tommy Hilfiger; Netflix co-founder, Marc Randolph; Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak; Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman and President Masai Ujiri; Academy Award-winning actor and musician, Jared Leto; multiple award-winning actress and musician, Jennifer Hudson; Academy Award-winning director, Spike Lee; and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Bob Woodward ; Academy Award winner Sarah Polley; globally recognized writer, director and actor, Ethan Hawke; and global fashion icon Vera Wang; and award-winning actress, model, filmmaker and farmer, Isabella Rossellini.

