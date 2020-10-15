Deal with Fiat Chrysler secures $1.5 billion electric vehicle investment

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor's Master Bargaining Committee has reached a tentative agreement on behalf of 9000 Unifor members, with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles that includes a significant commitment to both maintain and build its manufacturing footprint in Canada.

"Today, I'm so pleased to announce to our members in Windsor and the community of Windsor and Essex County, that we were able to negotiate between $1.35 and 1.5 billion that will go into our Windsor Assembly Plant that will stabilize that operation for the long-term," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President.

FCA has agreed to invest in a state-of-the-art multi-energy vehicle platform at the Windsor Assembly Plant that will enable the assembly of both Plug–In Hybrid Vehicles and Battery Electric Vehicles with at least one new model in 2025.

"In Brampton, our members have been building, I will argue, the most incredible cars anywhere in North America. And it's clear that consumers feel the same way. Not only is Fiat-Chrysler maintaining the current portfolio but they will be investing three derivatives to enhance the current portfolio, securing jobs for years to come," said Dias.

The third shift at Windsor Assembly is forecast to return in 2024, adding as many as 2,000 new jobs and there will be a $50 million investment in the Brampton Assembly Plant to extend the life of the Chrysler 300 as well introduce multiple derivatives of the best-selling Dodge Charger and Challenger. Etobicoke Casting will see more work in-sourced for the high volume Jeep Wrangler, 9-speed transmissions and potentially other products, leading to the recall of more than 100 members.

This three-year agreement follows an historic pattern setting deal reached with Ford Motor Company last month that includes five per cent increases to hourly rates, bonuses, improved benefits, shift premiums, and restores a wage differential for skilled trades.

"This bargaining team worked very hard and I am grateful for the support and solidarity from members as we bargained during ever changing and difficult conditions during a pandemic. I urge members to support this settlement," said James Stewart, Unifor's FCA Master Bargaining Committee Chair.

More details of the tentative agreement will be presented to Unifor members during a series of virtual ratification meetings over the weekend, and members will vote on whether to accept the agreement over a 24-hour period, starting at 10 am on Sunday.

Bargaining is expected to begin with General Motors Canada later next week.

A digital media kit including background on Canada's auto industry and details on plant locations, products produced and number of workers represented by Unifor can be found on this website.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor's Director of Communications, Natalie Clancy at [email protected] or 416-707-5794 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

