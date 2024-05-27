DEAL ALERT: CANADA, MEET POPEYES® BIG BOX PROMOTION

The fan-favourite value meal includes the brand's signature chicken, two sides and the iconic buttermilk biscuit

TORONTO, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Looking for a deal? Popeyes® has you covered with the arrival of a Big Box value meal, in participating restaurants nationally for a limited time only. The Big Box features your choice of two regular sides, a buttermilk biscuit and two pieces of Popeyes mouthwatering hand-battered and breaded crispy chicken. It's the perfect choice for deal hunters, bringing you the flavours you know and love from Popeyes at a great cost.





Popeyes Big Box (CNW Group/Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.)

"As the saying goes - variety is the spice of life. And that's what makes the Big Box deal such a great option: we leave it to our guests to decide which regular sides they would like to enjoy alongside our signature chicken," said Rob Manuel, General Manager, Popeyes Canada. "We know life is getting more expensive, so we're always on the lookout for how we can offer great value to our guests."

The 'strawberry' on top? Popeyes is also bringing back the Strawberry Biscuit, which can be enjoyed as part of the deal, for an additional cost. This sweet meets savoury treat is a unique twist on the original iconic biscuit, packed with fruity strawberry flavour and topped with creamy icing.

Popeyes Big Box value meal and Strawberry Biscuit are both available at participating restaurants across Canada for a limited time only. For more information, visit popeyeschicken.ca.

