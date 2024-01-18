Deadline approaching for community-focused organizations to apply to Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund

Indigenous communities, charitable organizations, and municipalities across Ontario have two more weeks to apply to receive $25,000 in funding

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Hydro One Inc. (Hydro One) continues to welcome applications for the Energizing Life Community Fund as the January 31 deadline draws near. Indigenous communities, charitable organizations, and municipalities across Ontario are encouraged to apply for $25,000 in funding available to organizations whose work promotes physical, psychological and emotional wellbeing in the communities they serve. Last year, 25 recipients providing critical local services and driving positive change in their communities were selected to receive funding. One 2023 grant recipient, Chatham-Kent Fire Rescue, put their grant towards a Mobile Command Unit that will provide emergency communications and support to better control a critical situation during an emergency.

The Chatham-Kent Fire Rescue team stands next to their new Mobile Command Unit, developed using the municipality’s Energizing Life Community Fund grant (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

"Thanks to the Hydro One Energizing Life Community Fund, we've been able to develop a new Mobile Command Unit and have already put it to use while responding to emergencies in the community," said Chris Case, Fire Chief, Chatham-Kent Fire Rescue. "The Command Unit allows our first responders to get fast access to equipment and information, as well as on-site rehabilitation for firefighters to receive medical attention, if needed. We are extremely grateful to Hydro One for helping us respond to emergencies as quickly and safely as possible."

"At Hydro One, we are committed to being present and giving back to the communities where we live and work. Organizations like Chatham-Kent Fire Rescue are an essential part of keeping communities safe, and we want to thank them for all that they do," said Daniel Levitan, Vice President, Stakeholder Relations, Hydro One. "Charitable organizations and municipalities are powerful agents of local change, and we are proud to support them as they build a safer, better and brighter future for all."

For the last three years, recipients of the Energizing Life Community Fund have directly supported community safety and wellbeing. These programs include increased access to mental health support for farmers, city beautification through mural projects, and peer-led education to combat homophobia and transphobia. To apply, please visit: www.hydroone.com/energizinglife. Applications close on January 31, 2024.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

