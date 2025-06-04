MONTREAL, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - DCM Group Inc. ("DCM") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Metcor Inc., a Quebec-based company specializing in metal heat treatment for over 75 years.

With deep expertise in metallurgical processes, Metcor offers a wide range of services aimed at improving the physical properties of materials, including hardness, wear and corrosion resistance, and machinability. Its highly skilled team has full mastery of the manufacturing process, from raw material to the most complex machined parts, allowing the company to serve a diverse client base across multiple industrial sectors.

DCM Group continues its vertical integration strategy, establishing itself as a key player in aerospace

Jean-Charles Raillat, CEO of DCM, highlighted the strategic benefits of the acquisition, stating: "With this transaction, DCM continues to diversify its service offering and advances its vision of becoming one of the leading integrated manufacturers serving the Canadian aerospace industry. The integration of Metcor into the DCM Group now allows us to offer both heat treatment and post-processing services, complementing our expertise in advanced manufacturing. We would like to thank Mr. Yves Lachambre and Mr. John Spencer for placing their trust in us by handing over the company they built with passion over the decades. We are very proud to preserve this Quebec know-how within a 100% Canadian company, for the benefit of DCM and the local supply chain."

Thrust Capital Partners: A committed partner in the consolidation of the Canadian aerospace supply chain

"This acquisition marks a new step in DCM's growth plan. Thrust Capital Partners is proud to play a central role in transforming a Quebec SME into a global aerospace leader. This type of acquisition aligns perfectly with the vision we had when creating the fund. Alongside our partners, Investissement Québec and Desjardins Capital, we remain fully committed to supporting DCM's ambitions." said Milad Jawabra, Partner at Thrust Capital Partners.

Advisors

DCM was advised by Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP on legal matters and by Ernst & Young LLP on tax and financial matters. Metcor Inc. was supported by Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP for financial and tax matters and by Bennett Jones LLP for legal matters.

About DCM Group

Groupe DCM is a leading Canadian provider specializing in the manufacturing of aircraft structural components, repair, maintenance, and welding services (R&O), ground support equipment (GSE), electrical tooling, as well as special processes such as heat treatment and post-processing services. The company operates eight facilities: four in Quebec, three in Ontario, and one in France.

About Metcor

Founded over 75 years ago, Metcor Inc. is recognized as one of North America's leading metal heat treatment specialists. With over 54,000 square feet of production space, the company stands out for the variety of its processes and the quality of its service.

About Thrust Capital Partners

Thrust Capital Partners is Canada's first private investment fund fully dedicated to the consolidation and development of the aerospace supply chain. Its mission is to propel Quebec and Canadian SMEs to global leadership status by accelerating their growth and strategic transformation.

SOURCE Thrust Capital Partners Management Inc.