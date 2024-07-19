MONTREAL, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - DCM Group Inc. (« DCM ») is pleased to announce the acquisition of DH Aerospace Holding Inc. operating as Koss Aerospace and Brampton Processing.

Established in 1975 and headquartered in Ontario, Koss Aerospace specializes in manufacturing aerospace structural components, while Brampton Processing offers a range of value-added metal processing services including cadmium plating, chrome plating, anodizing, painting, finishing services, and more. It operates three facilities in the Greater Toronto Area.

DCM Group becomes a vertically integrated aerospace supplier

Jean-Charles Raillat, CEO of DCM, highlighted the strategic benefits of the acquisition, noting, "With this transaction, DCM attains a critical size, positioning itself as one of Canada's most important aerospace manufacturers and a direct, solid partner for OEMs. It allows DCM to broaden its product offerings and become vertically integrated including surface treatment processes across nearly all of our manufacturing needs. The expanded capabilities will enable us to produce larger dimension assemblies and access a complementary customer base. We would like to thank Dragomir, Helene and the whole Cajic family for trusting us with the business they built over the past decades".

"I am enthusiastic to join forces with DCM and am looking forward to this next chapter and achieving great things together. Our combined operations will enhance our ability to serve customers, support our employees, and contribute to our community." said Alexander Cajic at DH Aerospace, who will continue under the new ownership as VP Ontario Division.

Thrust Capital Partners plays its role in supporting Canadian Aerospace SMEs consolidation

"This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in DCM's growth as its first expansion beyond Quebec. Alongside our partners Investissement Québec and Desjardins Capital, we are committed to supporting DCM's ambition to become a global leader in the aerospace supply chain" said Milad Jawabra, Partner at Thrust Capital Partners.

Advisors

Legal, tax, and financial advisory services for DCM were provided by Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, BJC S.E.N.C.R.L., and Ernst & Young LLP, respectively. DH Aerospace was advised by CIBC Mid-Market Investment Banking on financial, and by Loopstra Nixon LLP on legal and tax matters.

About DCM Group

DCM Group is a leading Canadian subcontractor specializing in aerostructure components, aircraft maintenance & welding services, and ground support equipment (GSE) tooling. The company operates four sites in Quebec and one in France.

About DH Aerospace

Koss Aerospace, a division of DH Aerospace, boasts over 50 years of experience as a manufacturer of structural aircraft components and assemblies for commercial aerospace and defense sectors. Through Brampton Processing, DH Aerospace provides integrated metal finishing and surface treatment capabilities.

About Thrust Capital Partners

Thrust Capital Partners is Canada's first private equity fund dedicated exclusively to advancing the aerospace industry's supply chain. It aims to propel SMEs in Quebec and Canada towards global leadership by accelerating their growth and development.

