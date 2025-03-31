David Sidoo Celebrates Empowerment and Excellence at the DARPAN Power Women of Influence Gala 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Business leader and philanthropist David Sidoo attended the prestigious DARPAN Power Women of Influence Gala 2025 , held on March 22 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The event brought together influential South Asian leaders, changemakers, and trailblazers to honor the achievements of remarkable women making a significant impact across various fields and communities.

David Sidoo: Sidoo Family Giving (CNW Group/Sidoo Family Giving)

Reflecting on the evening, David Sidoo expressed his admiration for the honorees: "It was a privilege to witness the strength and resilience of these extraordinary women. Their stories remind us of the power of determination and the importance of giving back."

A Celebration of South Asian Women in Leadership

The DARPAN Power Women of Influence Gala 2025 showcased outstanding women in entrepreneurship, media, advocacy, and the arts. Attendees were inspired by the Power Talk panel, where honorees shared their challenges, journeys, and successes, leaving a lasting impression.

Panelists included:

Roshaneh Zafar – Founder of Kashf Foundation , empowering women through economic development.

– Founder of , empowering women through economic development. Farah Mohamed – Senator and CEO of The King's Trust Canada , fostering leadership among youth.

– Senator and CEO of , fostering leadership among youth. Belle Puri – Award-winning journalist with a legacy in Canadian media.

– Award-winning with a legacy in Canadian media. Anoop Virk – Social entrepreneur advancing education and homelessness solutions.

– Social entrepreneur advancing education and solutions. Supinder Wraich – Acclaimed actress amplifying diverse stories in media.

Championing Women's Leadership and Community Empowerment

As a long-time advocate for philanthropy and youth empowerment, David Sidoo emphasized the importance of supporting women's leadership initiatives. He stressed that investing in women's potential fosters stronger communities, promoting inclusivity and lasting change.

About Sidoo Family Giving

Sidoo Family Giving is committed to education, empowerment, and community well-being through impactful philanthropy. By supporting initiatives that uplift marginalized communities, foster youth leadership, and promote women's empowerment, the Sidoo family drives positive change. Their mission aligns with the DARPAN Power Women of Influence Gala, celebrating those who make a meaningful difference in their communities.

For more information on the DARPAN Power Women of Influence Gala 2025, visit www.darpanmagazine.com or follow DARPAN Magazine on social media.

