David Sidoo Celebrates 10 Years of Impact with $10,000 Donation and Hands-On Mentorship to KidsPlay Foundation

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Philanthropist and former CFL athlete David Sidoo is proud to announce a $10,000 donation to KidsPlay Foundation, commemorating a decade of support and deepening his commitment to youth empowerment, mentorship, and community development.

More Than a Donation: A Personal Investment in the Lives of Young People

This donation marks a significant milestone in a 10-year partnership between the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation and KidsPlay Foundation, a grassroots non-profit focused on keeping youth away from drugs, gangs, and violence through free sports, education, and community programs.

"Supporting KidsPlay has never been just about giving — it's about being present," said David Sidoo, Founder of the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation. "I show up because I believe in these kids. I've sat in their shoes, I've faced those same struggles, and I want them to know that where you start doesn't define where you can go. Whether it's in the classroom, on the field, or through real conversations about culture and identity, I'm there to walk alongside them — to remind them that their story matters, and their future is worth fighting for."

In addition to financial backing, Sidoo's hands-on mentorship has become a cornerstone of his support. Through discussion forums, classroom sessions, and on-field coaching, he shares firsthand experiences about overcoming adversity, embracing cultural identity, and building a successful future — especially for those growing up in South Asian communities.

Transforming Lives Through Sports, Education, and Mentorship

"David's support has always gone beyond the financial," said Kal Dosanjh, Founder of KidsPlay Foundation. "He's a mentor, a leader, and an inspiration to our youth. His presence has helped transform KidsPlay from a local initiative into an international movement."

With more than 100,000 youth impacted globally, KidsPlay Foundation continues to expand its reach, offering free sports tournaments, educational workshops, mental health programs, and mentorship opportunities. David Sidoo's renewed donation will directly fund these efforts, helping the organization reach even more at-risk youth in 2025.

About the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation

The Sidoo Family Giving Foundation was founded to empower communities through education, mentorship, and opportunity. With a strong focus on youth development, the Foundation partners with non-profits across Canada and the U.S. to support scholarships, school programs, and mental health initiatives.

