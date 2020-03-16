TORONTO, March 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Sym-Tech Dealer Services is pleased to announce the promotion of David Mildenberger to Vice President, Ontario & Eastern Canada.

In his new role, David will be responsible for setting and achieving Sales and New Business Acquisition targets, along with managing the Field Team from Northern Ontario to the Greater Toronto Area and all the way to Newfoundland.

As a highly skilled automotive professional, David brings nearly 30 years of cross-departmental Dealership and F&I after-market experience to his new role. He brings a wide range of expertise in leading strategic planning and execution, sales performance and building successful highly engaged teams.

During his time at Sym-Tech, David has gained a notable track record of successfully driving F&I performance for our Dealers and Dealer Groups. He joined the company in 2012, where he started as a F&I Specialist and quickly rose to several management positions including Regional Manager and Divisional Manager of Eastern Canada. In these roles, he was responsible for overseeing Dealer growth in Eastern Canada, with a focus on bringing unique insights, recommendations and proven effective tools for growing our Dealer Partners' business.

Prior to his role at Sym-Tech, David held several progressive Management positions in Automotive retail culminating in David becoming the Dealer Principal at Kia of Cornwall for 10 years. David was also Regional Manager at Ontario Auto Dealer Services for eight years.

David holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Automotive Marketing from Northwood University in Michigan and was a recipient for the Canadian Automotive Institute General Motors Scholarship.

Download the official announcement here: "David Mildenberger Promoted to Vice-President, Ontario & Eastern Canada".

For further information: Rachael Ramos, Communications Manager, Sym-Tech Dealer Services | [email protected] | 905-889-5390, x 2526

